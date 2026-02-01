Danny Silvertone, @DannySilvertone Danny Silvertone, @DannySilvertone Danny Silvertone, @DannySilvertone Danny Silvertone, @DannySilvertone Danny Silvertone, @DannySilvertone

Danny Silvertone Signs Distribution Agreement with Edgewater Music Group and The Orchard

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dark R&B and Pop artist Danny Silvertone has officially entered into a multi-year distribution agreement with Edgewater Music Group , a partner of The Orchard (a subsidiary of Sony Music Entertainment). The partnership will provide Silvertone with global digital distribution, marketing infrastructure, and synchronization licensing support.The agreement follows several years of independent activity for Silvertone. Since 2021, the artist has focused on establishing a presence within the alternative R&B and dark pop genres, releasing a series of singles and music videos that have accumulated over one million streams across digital platforms. During this period, Silvertone concentrated on developing a specific aesthetic and sonic identity characterized by atmospheric production and melodic vocal arrangements. His recent work has seen him collaborating with various producers to refine a sound that bridges underground electronic influences with contemporary pop structures.In addition to his studio output, Silvertone has spent the last 24 months expanding his regional footprint through live performances and creative direction for his visual media. This period of development has been aimed at building the foundational audience required for larger-scale international distribution.Under the terms of the new deal, Edgewater Music Group and The Orchard will oversee the rollout of Silvertone’s upcoming catalog. This partnership is designed to scale his reach within global markets and provide the administrative resources necessary for high-volume release cycles.Silvertone is currently in the production phase of his next major project. While specific tracklists and release dates have not yet been made public, internal schedules indicate that he is preparing to release a new full-length studio album in 2026. This upcoming body of work is expected to be the primary focus of the new distribution partnership.About Danny Silvertone: Danny Silvertone is an American singer-songwriter and recording artist specializing in Dark R&B and Pop. Known for his atmospheric soundscapes and lyrical themes, Silvertone has built an independent catalog that resonates with listeners of alternative and contemporary R&B.About Edgewater Music Group: Edgewater Music Group is a full-service music company providing distribution, production, and artist development services. Through their partnership with The Orchard, they provide independent artists with access to Sony Music’s global distribution network.

Cameo, by Danny Silvertone

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.