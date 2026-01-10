Babylon Dental Care Welcomes Gabriel Decoute, RDH, to Hygiene Team

BABYLON, NY, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Babylon Dental Care is pleased to welcome Gabriel Decoute, Registered Dental Hygienist, to its clinical team. Gabriel brings a strong background in preventive care, a passion for periodontal health, and a high-energy, patient-focused approach that supports the practice’s mission to treat every patient like family.Gabriel completed his dental hygiene education at the Fones School of Dental Hygiene in Connecticut, the first dental hygiene school in the United States, where he served as class president. He has experience using laser therapy and is passionate about its ability to improve periodontal outcomes. He also completed Invisalign continuing education training, allowing him to clearly explain tooth movement, attachments, and treatment goals to patients.Born in Queens and raised on Long Island in Farmingdale and Holtsville, Gabriel also spent time living in Puerto Rico, strengthening his Spanish and cultural connection. After working in TV and film, he reassessed his career during the COVID-19 slowdown and fully committed to dental hygiene—discovering a profession he genuinely enjoys.At Babylon Dental Care, Gabriel is especially focused on periodontal therapy, patient education, and the use of advanced technology such as the iTero scanner to help patients better understand their oral health. Known for his approachable and engaging style, he prioritizes patient comfort and clear communication, particularly for those who experience dental anxiety.“I try to treat every patient like a dear friend who needs help,” Gabriel said. “If people feel comfortable and understand what’s happening, everything else falls into place.”Gabriel was drawn to Babylon Dental Care for its modern technology, strong clinical standards, and commitment to elevated care. In addition to his clinical role, he brings experience creating training and instructional videos and looks forward to supporting team education and continued clinical excellence.About Babylon Dental CareBabylon Dental Care has proudly served Babylon, Patchogue, and surrounding Long Island communities since 1983. Committed to treating every patient like family, the practice provides comprehensive, compassionate dental care including general, pediatric, orthodontic, restorative, and cosmetic dentistry, as well as CPAP-free sleep apnea solutions through Silent Night Therapy.

