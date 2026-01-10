Babylon Dental Care Celebrates 43 Years of Community-Centered Dental Care

BABYLON, NY, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Babylon Dental Care proudly marks its 43rd anniversary, celebrating more than four decades of trusted, relationship-based dental care serving generations of families in the community.Over the years, the practice has become a cornerstone of care, built on consistency, empathy, and long-term patient relationships.“For 43 years, the most rewarding part of this journey has been seeing our patients smile—by improving their dental and airway health and building lasting relationships,” said Dr. Brown. “While our team has evolved, our mission hasn’t. Working alongside our dentists and airway health team ensures that treating patients like family remains at the heart of everything we do. Every day I get to do that is fabulous.”“The 43rd anniversary is important to me because it shows how Babylon Dental Care has become an important institution of the community,” said Dr. Gaynes. “We have seen and treated multiple generations of families who have put trust and faith in our services.”The practice’s longevity is driven by a strong culture and leadership focused on continuous growth and innovation.Chief Operating Officer Jenn Brown highlighted the practice’s whole-person philosophy. “After 43 years, we’re proud to be a practice defined by relationships and by caring for the whole person, not just dentistry,” she said. “It’s been one of the greatest joys of my career to help build and support an exceptional team of professionals who continue the relational standard Dr. Brown has championed for decades. Our focus on dental health, airway health, and overall wellness allows us to serve each patient in a truly meaningful way. With new Dental Savings Plans for children and young adults launching in February and the expansion of our airway health services with myofunctional therapy in March, we’re excited about what the future holds.”“Since I’ve been with the practice, Babylon Dental Care has never stood still — and that’s because of our team,” said Dr. Peck. “I’m grateful for the culture we’ve built and for Jenn’s leadership as COO, keeping us moving forward, innovating, and raising the bar for patient care.”As Babylon Dental Care celebrates this milestone, the practice remains committed to advancing care while staying rooted in the relationships that have defined it for over four decades.About Babylon Dental CareBabylon Dental Care is a community-focused dental practice dedicated to relationship-based, comprehensive care. The practice has proudly served generations of families for more than 43 years.

