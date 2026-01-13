Latonya Reeves, Democrat for U.S. Congress in Minnesota's 5th, Launches New Campaign Website

Latonya Reeves is a lifelong Democrat, union organizer, and advocate for justice, equity, and opportunity–and running for U.S. Congress in Minnesota’s 5th

My opponent is Ilhan Omar. It’s time for change. I’m stepping forward to serve our community with the leadership, accountability, and integrity we deserve.” — Latonya Reeves, Democrat for U.S. Congress MN-05

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, Latonya Reeves and Team Latonya for Congress are proud to officially launch her new campaign website at www.latonyaforcongress.org Latonya Reeves is a Democratic National Committee member , Vice President of AFSCME Minnesota Council 5, President of AFSCME Local 552, and a Democratic candidate for U.S. Congress in Minnesota's 5th congressional district."My opponent is Ilhan Omar. It’s time for change. As a lifelong advocate for justice, equity, and opportunity, I’m stepping forward to serve our community with the leadership, accountability, and integrity we deserve. Community-centered change that brings everyone to the table starts now. I’m ready to deliver that change", stated Latonya Reeves. My new website showcases my deep connections to our community , my vision for Minnesota's 5th congressional district, and the issues on which I will focus as a U.S. Representative as well as ways to follow and sign up to participate in my campaign for United States Congress,” said Latonya Reeves.Latonya Reeves continued, "Working families are struggling with rising grocery costs, healthcare bills, ICE invading our neighborhoods, and uncertainty about our future. We need a U.S. Representative who helps working families get ahead. I believe MN-05 deserves a representative who puts the American people first, is loyal to the United States and our Constitution, and fights for working families, veterans, seniors, affordable healthcare, reproductive freedom, the rule of law, and our democracy."Latonya Reeves was raised in a household with limited resources by a young mother. After the 2008 mortgage crisis, her family lost everything, and she experienced homelessness. Those challenges did not break her — they built her. Latonya overcame obstacles by pushing forward with determination, resilience, and education, pursuing public service, and becoming a leader who now fights for families facing the same struggles she once endured.As a single mother, Latonya knows what it means to stretch every dollar and make difficult choices to provide for her family. As a public servant and probation officer, she demonstrates public service leadership in criminal justice and understands the importance of accountability, second chances, and lifting people up with fairness and equity. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and a Master’s degree in Criminal Justice, and as a lifelong learner, she continues to deepen her knowledge to better serve families and communities. As a union president, she has fought for workers’ rights, equity, and the dignity of hard work.In Congress, Latonya will fight for working families, labor unions, veterans, seniors, affordable healthcare, lower costs for working families, women’s reproductive freedoms, justice, equity, accountability, and our democracy. She is a proven collaborator, bridge-builder, and negotiator — ready to bring lived experience, resilience, and results-driven leadership to Washington.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.