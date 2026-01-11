Celebrated Hip Hop Artist and Film Actor Chef Sean Earns Second NAACP Image Awards® Contender Recognition for 2026

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Celebrated hip-hop recording artist and film actor Chef Sean has been named a 2026 NAACP Image AwardsContender for the second time, marking another major milestone in his expanding creative journey across music, media, and entertainment. This year, Chef Sean is a contender in two categories: Outstanding Album for “The Weigh Up” and Outstanding Music Video for “No Name Remix (2025 Edition) ft. Jeremih.”"The Weigh Up" connects with audiences for its unique and powerful tracks, representing Chef Sean’s creativity in the studio. His music video “No Name Remix (2025 Edition)" features Jeremih with compelling visuals. These projects reinforce Chef Sean’s solid talent to create relevant music and videos that resonate with diverse audiences.This milestone recognition adds to Chef Sean’s continued momentum, following recent national radio interviews and celebrity red carpet appearances. In recent months, he has been featured at key celebrity events, including the Zeus Baddies USA new season event, the Babes in Toyland Toy Drive, and the PAW Patrol holiday episode premiere on Nickelodeon, among others further solidifying his presence across entertainment, culture, and community-centered platforms.Chef Sean is a celebrated hip-hop artist and film actor known for his dynamic live show performances, original music, and natural versatility as both an artist and performer. His work spans live show performances, social media content, radio-charting singles, and an expanding slate of acting interests, reflecting a multifaceted career built on authenticity, consistency, and audience engagement.Presented by the NAACP, the NAACP Image Awardshonor excellence in entertainment, creativity, and social impact. Chef Sean’s second contender recognition underscores not only his artistic growth but also his sustained ability to deliver work that uplifts, inspires, and represents Black excellence. As the 2026 awards season approaches, Chef Sean continues to expand his influence—on the mic, on screen, and on the carpet—while remaining rooted in purpose, culture, and authenticity in hip-hop.For more information on tour dates and music news, please visit: www.thechefsean.com Follow Chef Sean on Social Media:Instagram @TheRealChefSeanTikTok @TheRealChefSeanFacebook @TheRealChefSeanTwitter @TheChefSean

