Auditor General DeFoor, Secretary Redding, Be Money $mart Partners Announce Winner of Student Art Contest at PA Farm Show

Harrisburg, PA – Auditor General Timothy L. DeFoor today announced at the 2026 Pennsylvania Farm Show that Olivia Green, a Luzerne County 9th-grader, is the winner of this year’s Be Money $mart student art contest. Olivia’s artwork is featured on the cover of the department’s brand-new financial literacy activity book, designed to help students and their caregivers learn how to plan for their financial future.

“I’d like to congratulate Olivia on being selected as the winner of this year’s competition,” Auditor General DeFoor said. “Financial literacy is something I’ve been passionate about for decades, so I’m thrilled to have yet another resource available that Pennsylvanians can use to learn about money. I’d like to thank our finalists, their families and teachers, and all students who submitted a drawing to show us what being Money $mart means to them.”

Auditor General DeFoor was joined by Department of Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding, CrossState Credit Union Association’s Christina Mihalik and Pennsylvania Chamber of Business and Industry’s Alex Halper to make the announcement.

Out of nearly 215 submissions, eight finalists were selected:

Olivia Green, 9 th Grade, Luzerne County (winner)

Grade, Luzerne County (winner) Henry Reilly, 8 th Grade, York County

Grade, York County Abigail Thompson, 10 th Grade, Luzerne County

Grade, Luzerne County Aaron Siregar, 8 th Grade, Lebanon County

Grade, Lebanon County Milania Rohozhynska, 4 th Grade, Philadelphia County

Grade, Philadelphia County Elizabeth Kalista, 3 rd Grade, Blair County

Grade, Blair County Orliemily Medina Padron, 9 th Grade, Luzerne County

Grade, Luzerne County Briana Curty, 9th Grade, Lancaster County

The activity book is being produced with ‘Be Money $mart’ partners, including the Pennsylvania Alliance of YMCAs, the Pennsylvania Library Association, CrossState Credit Union Association and the Pennsylvania Chamber of Business and Industry.

To get your copy of the activity book, visit www.paauditor.gov/activitybook.

Auditor General DeFoor has spent nearly five years promoting financial literacy through his Be Money $mart initiative, which raises awareness about the need for financial literacy education in Pennsylvania and highlights free resources that people can use on their journey to financial freedom.

Since ‘Be Money $mart’ launched in 2021, Auditor General DeFoor has:

To learn more about our department, our ‘Be Money $mart’ initiative or to locate audits affecting your community, visit our website.

# # #

Media contact: April Hutcheson, 717-787-1381 or ahutcheson@paauditor.gov