Submit Release
News Search

There were 285 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 353,825 in the last 365 days.

Idahoans invited to watch Gov. Little 2026 State of the State and Budget Address

Boise, Idaho – Governor Little invites Idahoans to watch his upcoming State of the State and Budget Address.

MONDAY, Jan. 12, 2026

Governor Little will give his 2026 State of the State and Budget Address in the Idaho House Chambers, located at 700 W. Jefferson St. in Boise, at 1 p.m. Mountain Time.

Members of the public and media are invited to watch the speech through Idaho Public Television at www.idahoptv.org/shows/idahoinsession/house/.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Idahoans invited to watch Gov. Little 2026 State of the State and Budget Address

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.