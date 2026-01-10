Idahoans invited to watch Gov. Little 2026 State of the State and Budget Address

Boise, Idaho – Governor Little invites Idahoans to watch his upcoming State of the State and Budget Address.

MONDAY, Jan. 12, 2026

Governor Little will give his 2026 State of the State and Budget Address in the Idaho House Chambers, located at 700 W. Jefferson St. in Boise, at 1 p.m. Mountain Time.

Members of the public and media are invited to watch the speech through Idaho Public Television at www.idahoptv.org/shows/idahoinsession/house/.