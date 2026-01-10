The People’s Chamber of Commerce Introduces Video Production Services for Businesses & Entrepreneurs Ready to Grow

Founder, Sharifah Hardie

A new Chamber member benefit gives businesses access to professional video production support without building an in house team.

Most businesses fail not because they lack talent or drive. They fail because they are building alone. The Chamber brings people together, shares resources, and creates real support for businesses.” — Sharifah Hardie

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The People’s Chamber of Commerce today announced the launch of a professional video production benefit designed for Chamber members who are ready to expand their visibility and grow their businesses.Through this benefit, Chamber members gain direct access to the Chamber’s video production team and professional experience. The program allows business owners to produce high quality commercial video without having to hire in house staff, build a production department, or manage complex technical processes on their own.The Chamber introduced the video production benefit in response to how businesses are currently discovered and evaluated. Customers increasingly rely on online search, social media, and video content to learn about products and services. At the same time, automated and AI influenced platforms now determine which businesses are seen, recommended, and shared. Businesses without a clear and professional video presence often struggle to gain visibility, regardless of the quality of their offering.“Most business owners are operating without a team,” said Sharifah Hardie , Founder of The People’s Chamber of Commerce. “They are doing marketing, operations, and growth on their own. This benefit gives our members access to people, experience, and support that helps them move forward.”As a Chamber member benefit, the program provides guided access to an experienced video production team, supporting members through planning, creative development, filming, editing, and final delivery. The benefit eliminates the need for members to build in house production teams, manage external vendors, or spend significant time navigating complex production processes independently. The goal is to help businesses communicate clearly and professionally without the burden of learning specialized skills, managing technical details, or attempting to produce professional results without alone.The initiative reflects the Chamber’s broader mission to build strong business communities through the power of people. By sharing resources, experience, and expertise, the Chamber supports individual business growth while strengthening the collective community.“When businesses grow, communities grow,” Hardie said. “By working together and sharing resources, everyone wins.”Businesses interested in learning more about eligibility and participation may visit:About The People’s Chamber of CommerceThe People’s Chamber of Commerce is a people centered business organization focused on supporting entrepreneurs and small businesses through access, collaboration, and shared resources. The Chamber operates without traditional membership fees, removing financial barriers that often prevent business owners from participating in chambers and professional networks.Its mission is to build strong business communities through the power of people by providing practical support, shared expertise, and opportunities that help businesses grow and connect. By eliminating pay to play models, the Chamber prioritizes inclusion, cooperation, and long term economic participation for businesses at every stage.

