Lake.com Grows to 40,000 Properties on Its Travel Marketplace

Marketplace now spans 36 countries, with strongest supply in Southern and Northern Europe and growing demand across top U.S. lake regions.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lake.com, the travel marketplace dedicated to vacations by the water, today announced it has reached 40,000 active rental properties across 36 countries, marking a major milestone as travelers increasingly seek stays near lakes, beaches, rivers, and marinas.“We set out this year with the ambitious goal of onboarding 30,000 properties. Thanks to the trust of our partners and the hard work of our team, we surpassed that by more than 30%, reaching over 40,000 listings. It’s a milestone that motivates us to keep building,” said David Ciccarelli, Co-founder & CEO of Lake.com.A global footprint—with Europe leading the wayLake.com’s largest concentrations of active properties are across Europe, where demand for coastal and lakeside stays continues to grow.Based on active listings, Lake.com’s top 10 countries include (rounded to the nearest thousand):Italy (~10,000)Croatia (~10,000)France (~8,000)Denmark (~6,000)Spain (~6,000)Switzerland (~5,000)Germany (~5,000)Finland (~3,000)Austria (~3,000)United States (~2,000)U.S. growth: top lake regions by active propertiesIn the United States, Lake.com is seeing its strongest supply in states known for iconic lake towns and outdoor recreation. The top five states by active properties are:Florida (425) — Lake Okeechobee; the Winter Haven Chain of Lakes; the Harris Chain of Lakes (Mount Dora/Tavares); plus water-centric getaways along the Gulf Coast and PanhandleTennessee (265) — Norris Lake; Douglas Lake; Center Hill Lake; Dale Hollow Lake; and the broader Smoky Mountains lake regionNew Hampshire (143) — Lake Winnipesaukee; Squam Lake; Newfound Lake; and the Lakes Region / White Mountains gateway townsWashington (107) — Lake Chelan; Lake Washington; Lake Crescent (Olympic Peninsula); plus Puget Sound and the San Juan IslandsMissouri (105) — Lake of the Ozarks; Table Rock Lake; Truman Lake; and the Branson-area lake communitiesBuilt for Travelers and for Hosts Underserved by Legacy MarketplacesLegacy travel sites often bury waterfront homes among millions of urban listings, making it harder for guests to find the right water-based escape and limiting visibility for hosts whose best feature is their shoreline, dock access, or proximity to marinas and parks.To address this, Lake.com focuses specifically on water-oriented travel and supports discovery with rich destination context—360,000 datapoints across 7,000+ destinations including lakes, parks, and marinas—so travelers can find the right setting faster and hosts can reach guests actively looking for by-the-water stays.To learn more, visit:About Lake.comLake was founded by a husband-and-wife team with a shared passion for helping families experience the beauty of God’s creation. Since its launch, Lake has been dedicated to offering more than 40,000 vacation homes by the water across North America and Europe. Using advanced tools and features, Lake is building the next-generation platform for outdoor travel . For more information, please visit https://www.lake.com

