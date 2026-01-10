Sharifah Hardie Announces Decision Not to Run for California Governor, Launches The People’s Chamber of Commerce

Sharifah Hardie for California Governor 2026

Choosing action over politics, Sharifah Hardie launches The People’s Chamber of Commerce to help small businesses thrive.

I believe in solutions, not spectacle. The People’s Chamber of Commerce is my commitment to creating practical support for entrepreneurs without the noise and division of politics.” — Sharifah Hardie

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- California gubernatorial candidate Sharifah Hardie has announced that she will not pursue a campaign for Governor of California, choosing instead to dedicate her time, resources, and leadership to launching The People’s Chamber of Commerce , a new nonprofit organization focused on practical support for entrepreneurs, small businesses, and community driven economic growth.Hardie, who has spent years working in media, advocacy, and business development, said the decision came after deep reflection on where she could create the greatest and most lasting impact.“Politics requires constant conflict,” Hardie said. “I entered the conversation believing that meaningful change could come through public office. What I experienced instead was an environment driven by personal attacks, closed doors, and power games that often leave everyday people behind.”Hardie noted that the political process, as it currently functions, often discourages collaboration and damages relationships rather than strengthening communities.“I lost friendships and professional relationships simply for trying to make a difference,” she said. “That was a wake up call for me. I realized that helping people does not require a title. It requires access, resources, and a system that actually works for them.”The People’s Chamber of Commerce was created to meet that need. Designed as an inclusive, people centered business organization, the Chamber focuses on removing financial barriers for entrepreneurs, offering education, visibility, collaboration opportunities, and community based support without the political friction that often slows progress.“The Chamber is about building, not battling,” Hardie said. “It is about creating pathways for people to succeed, connect, and grow together. This approach allows me to serve in a way that is constructive, ethical, and aligned with my values.”Hardie emphasized that stepping away from a gubernatorial run is not a retreat from leadership, but a strategic shift toward action.“This is not walking away from change,” she said. “It is choosing a different vehicle to drive it. One that helps people now, not someday.”The People’s Chamber of Commerce is supported by donation. It is currently launching programs, partnerships, and events aimed at supporting small businesses and entrepreneurs across California, with plans to expand nationally.For more information about The People’s Chamber of Commerce, visit

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.