CBP officers apprehend fugitive wanted for sexual exploitation of a minor at Anzalduas International Bridge

MISSION, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations officers at the Anzalduas International Bridge apprehended Antonio Ford, a male U.S. citizen from McIntyre, Georgia wanted on an outstanding felony warrant for sexual exploitation of a minor.

“CBP screens all travelers entering the United States and we are committed to bringing in wanted individuals to face their criminal charges,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Port of Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas.

On Jan. 4, 23-year-old Antonio Ford arrived from Mexico at the Anzalduas International Bridge. A CBP officer immediately secured him after discovering he was a possible match to an arrest warrant. Once in secondary, CBP officers utilizing biometric verification confirmed his identity along with the active arrest warrant out of Johnston County Sheriff’s Office in Smithfield, North Carolina. Ford has been wanted since July of 2025 and is charged with 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, a third-degree felony in the State of North Carolina.

A Mission police officer arrived to take custody of Ford and transported him to the Hidalgo County Jail where he will await extradition to Johnston County, North Carolina.

