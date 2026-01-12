Nomix Group Appoints Todd Ulise as Chief Revenue Officer

Todd Ulise, Chief Revenue Officer Nomix Group Nomix Group logo

Industry veteran Todd Ulise joins Nomix Group as CRO to scale revenue and strategy across Shopnomix and the firm’s broader performance commerce portfolio.

There's a significant opportunity to build more efficient, measurable commerce outcomes across the consumer journey. I’m excited to help drive the next phase of growth alongside this outstanding team.” — Todd Ulise, Chief Revenue Officer, Nomix Group

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nomix Group today announced the appointment of Todd Ulise as its chief revenue officer during Affiliate Summit West in Las Vegas.Ulise brings more than two decades of experience in the internet and performance marketing industries. Most recently, he spent 14 years at Ad.net, serving as its senior vice president, where he led partnerships and marketing teams and helped scale company revenue to eight figures. Throughout his career, Ulise has built and led high-performing while driving growth to more than $150 million in annual revenue.In his role as chief revenue officer, Ulise will oversee revenue strategy and operations across the Nomix Group portfolio. While Shopnomix is a well-established platform within the affiliate and performance marketing ecosystem, Ulise’s mandate extends across all Nomix Group businesses, where he will work with leadership to drive sustainable growth, strengthen partner relationships and scale revenue initiatives across Shopnomix, Appnomix, Fanomix, Pronomix and Creatornomix.“The performance media landscape is evolving quickly, and Nomix Group is well-positioned to lead that evolution,” said Ulise. “There is a significant opportunity to build more efficient, measurable commerce outcomes across the consumer journey, and I’m excited to help drive the next phase of growth alongside this outstanding team.”Colin Jeavons, founder and CEO of Nomix Group, added, “Todd’s leadership experience and revenue expertise align exactly with our growth trajectory. He has a proven ability to scale teams and revenue, and we’re confident he will play a key role as we continue expanding our platforms and solutions.”Nomix Group delivers a comprehensive approach to modern performance commerce, helping brands engage consumers across every stage of the buying cycle. With Ulise’s appointment, the company further strengthens its leadership team and commitment to measurable, results-driven growth in a rapidly changing marketplace.Shopnomix is exhibiting at Affiliate Summit West in a reserved meeting area on the main show floor at Caesars Forum Las Vegas, January 12-14. To schedule a meeting visit https://shopnomix.com/contact About Nomix GroupNomix Group is a forward-thinking holding company reshaping performance marketing and digital commerce through data-driven strategies that extend beyond traditional paid search and affiliate channels. From mobile applications and user-generated content to innovative contextual and intent-driven ad placements, Nomix Group creates new pathways for sustainable growth. Its five specialized divisions — Shopnomix, Appnomix, Fanomix, Pronomix and Creatornomix — equip brands to harness the power of AI and social shopping while navigating the complexities of modern marketing. With performance-based models and a shared infrastructure, Nomix Group provides marketers with the expertise and tools to elevate engagement, optimize outcomes and unlock long-term value. Learn more at https://nomix.group

