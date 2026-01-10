Gov. Little appoints Erin Bingham to fill District 32 House seat vacancy

Boise, ID – Governor Brad Little announced today his appointment of Erin Bingham to the District 32 House Seat B vacated by Wendy Horman.

Bingham currently serves as Chief Financial Officer of Bingham Ventures, a family-operated development organization, where she supports their financial management and the company’s commitment to community-minded development. Bingham is an active member of the Idaho Falls community, staying engaged over the years by volunteering at her children’s schools and serving in leadership roles through parent-teacher organizations and neighborhood groups. Bingham and her husband, Val, are proud to call Idaho Falls home, where they are raising their four children.

“I am deeply honored and grateful to be selected by Governor Little to represent my Idaho Falls community at home and in the Idaho Legislature,” Bingham said. “I sincerely appreciate Representative Wendy Horman for her years of commitment to our state and look forward to building on her legacy of service. I am thankful for this incredible opportunity and am excited to get to work.”

Bingham will complete the remainder of Wendy Horman’s term, which ends Nov. 30, 2026.

Idaho Code 59-904A addresses how vacancies in the Idaho legislature are filled. Bonneville County Republicans submitted a list of names to Governor Little for appointment, consistent with Idaho law.