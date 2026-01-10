GZ Fachade Pool

GZ Tower begins construction January 15, 2026, introducing a new era of branded residences and elevated hospitality in Orlando.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- GZ Tower Breaks Ground, ushering in a New Era of Luxury Living in Orlando Zicav Group and Desarrollos Eco have officially broken ground on GZ Tower, an exclusive collection of 357 branded hotel residences set to redefine contemporary living in the heart of Orlando. The groundbreaking ceremony and the opening of the project’s sales center are scheduled for January 15th, 2026, marking the beginning of a visionary development that blends innovation, hospitality, and modern design.Strategically positioned just minutes from world-renowned attractions—including Universal’s Volcano Bay, The Mall at Millenia, and CityWalk Orlando—GZ Tower offers residents and investors unparalleled access to one of Florida’s most dynamic districts. With sweeping 360° panoramic views and close proximity to Universal Studios, the project stands out as a premier destination for those seeking luxury, comfort, and long-term opportunity.Miami-based Cervera Real Estate will serve as the project’s strategic Sales & Marketing Consultant.“We are excited to expand our services into the Orlando market and to collaborate on this exciting project, which officially begins coming to life today with the commencement of construction. This expansion also reflects a growing opportunity for buyers seeking to thoughtfully diversify their real estate portfolios beyond Miami and Palm Beach, into high-growth markets with strong long-term fundamentals,” said Alicia Paysse, Vice President of Development, Sales & Marketing at Cervera Real Estate.Orlando: A Lifestyle DestinationOrlando continues to evolve beyond its global reputation as an entertainment capital. With world-class dining, shopping, and cultural offerings, the city has become a thriving hub for residents seeking a balance of excitement and sophistication. As the region experiences rapid growth, GZ Tower emerges as a new benchmark for elevated living and smart investment.A New Standard in Elevated HospitalityThe official groundbreaking celebration will take place on January 15th, 2026, at the project site. GZ Tower will introduce a curated selection of rooftop amenities designed to inspire connection, wellness, and relaxation. These include:• Panoramic sky lounges• Wellness-focused spa suites• Open-air social spaces• Resort-style features and immersive design elementsTogether, these offerings position GZ Tower as one of Orlando’s most desirable destinations for residents, travelers, and investors.Project Highlights• 357 fully furnished residences• Developed under the leadership of Zicav Group• Architectural design by DM Architect, an Orlando-based firm known for precision and creativity• Construction led by Desarrollos Eco, recognized for sustainability and technological integration• Managed by experts in luxury lodging operationsDeveloper Perspectives“GZ Tower represents our commitment to redefining hospitality, combining world-class design with the vibrancy of Orlando. This groundbreaking is a step toward creating a connected, sophisticated community. Through strategic vision and trusted partnerships, this development captures the essence of growth and innovation.” - Zicav Group“This project reflects Desarrollos Eco’s dedication to building spaces that elevate both people and the environment. By uniting sustainable innovation with thoughtful urban design, we are shaping a community that is modern, connected, and resilient. Through purposeful planning and strong partnerships, this development embodies our concept for responsible growth and long term prosperity.”- Desarrollos EcoNearby Attractions• Universal Studios – ~1 mile• Universal CityWalk Orlando – ~1.1 miles• Universal Volcano Bay – ~1.8 miles• ICON Park – ~3.4 miles• Universal EPIC Universe – ~4.2 miles• Walt Disney World Resort – ~14.3 miles• Orlando International Airport (MCO) – ~14.2 miles

