AI & I by AI veteran Lara Anderson Marks a Successful Year as a Trusted Human Centred Guide to Artificial Intelligence

AI & I: A Human-Led Introduction to Artificial Intelligence

The success of AI & I over the past year shows a real demand for practical, human-led AI education. People want clarity and guidance that connects technology with real impact. That’s what I give them.” — Lara Anderson

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- One year after its publication, AI & I: A Human-Led Introduction to Artificial Intelligence by Lara Anderson continues to attract growing interest from professionals, educators, and organisations seeking a clear, transferable understanding of artificial intelligence.Since its release in May 2025, the book has been referenced by readers across business, education, technology and transformation communities. Written by an expert whose experience goes back more than twenty years, AI & I addresses key themes such as generative AI, ethical AI, AI literacy, the future of jobs, creativity, regulation and the role of humans in an increasingly automated world.Positioned at the intersection of artificial intelligence, business transformation, education, and society, the book appeals to decision makers, educators, students, organisations and professionals preparing for AI adoption in a rapidly changing landscape. Its accessible language and human-centred perspective make it particularly relevant for AI training programmes, leadership development, educational institutions, and AI-focused events and summits.Lara Anderson, a transformation and AI expert, comments:“The success of AI & I over the past year confirms there is a real demand for practical, human-led AI education. People don’t want hype, they want clarity and guidance that connects technology with real-world impact. That’s what I give them.”As interest continues to rise around workforce transformation and AI adoption, education and governance, AI & I remains a relevant and widely accessible resource. For SMEs, Lara’s company, Anderson Consult , offers services to turn fragmented, manual workflows into scalable, connected systems, identifying where AI and automation deliver tangible value and bringing AI & I’s themes into the real world.To mark a successful first year and broaden its reach, the book is currently available with a limited-time price adjustment on Amazon Available on Amazon: https://amzn.eu/d/gcDxoPw For media enquiries, interviews, panel participation, keynote talks, or educational collaborations, Lara Anderson is available upon request. Please contact lara@lara-anderson.com

