Global Book Award Goes to Tony Jeton Selimi for ‘Climb Greater Heights’
“Climb Greater Heights” by Tony Jeton Selimi Celebrated with Bronze Medal in Global Book Awards’ Business & Money Category
Selimi’s award‑winning business book empowers entrepreneurs and leaders to scale impact, grow authority, and build a legacy of significance.
Tony Jeton Selimi presents a comprehensive 12‑step system that helps founders and leaders unlock new levels of growth, navigate disruption, amplify authority, and create businesses built for long‑term significance.
Internationally recognised business strategist, human behaviour expert, and bestselling author Tony J. Selimi has been awarded the Bronze Medal in the Business & Money category at the 2025 Global Book Awards for his transformative business book Climb Greater Heights: How to Accelerate Your Business Growth, Amplify Your Success, and Build a Legacy of Significance.
The Global Book Awards - one of the most respected recognitions for independent and traditionally published authors honour exceptional works that elevate their field, and Selimi's book distinguished itself for its comprehensive, strategic, and efficient approach to business mastery. Written for entrepreneurs, founders, and leaders, Climb Greater Heights provides a complete blueprint for building a values-aligned, purposeful, scalable, high‑performing, authority‑driven business in today's competitive landscape.
Selimi guides readers through every dimension of modern business success, including:
- Clarifying vision, values, and business philosophy
- Creating an empowering business identity and long‑term strategy
- Publishing ideas to grow authority and thought leadership
- Forging high‑value partnerships and collaborations
- Mastering sales, pitching, and persuasive communication
- Increasing performance, productivity, and operational excellence
- Building a product ecosystem that supports sustainable scaling
- Leveraging media and becoming media‑ready and media‑genic
- Harnessing AI to innovate, automate, and expand business impact
- Positioning oneself as the go‑to expert in any industry
The award comes amid growing international demand for Selimi's expertise. It adds tohis growing body of influential work, including the award‑winning A Path to Wisdom, #Loneliness, The Unfakeable Code®, and the internationally acclaimed A Path to Excellence and his widely viewed TEDx talk on Artificial Intelligence (AI) have cemented his reputation as a leading voice in personal transformation, entrepreneurship, conscious leadership, business, and unlocking human potential.
Selimi said the award reflects the book's mission.
"Climb Greater Heights is a strategic guide for business owners and leaders who want to think bigger, act smarter, and build companies that stand the test of time," Selimi said. "In a world where over 90% of startups fail within their first five years, where 70% of business transformations fall short of their goals, and where entrepreneurs face record‑high levels of burnout and decision fatigue, this recognition underscores the urgent need to equip leaders with the tools, frameworks, and mindset required to thrive. As markets evolve faster than ever and competition intensifies globally, entrepreneurs must learn to clarify their vision, strengthen their strategy, and elevate their performance if they want to grow sustainably and remain relevant."
With Climb Greater Heights now recognised on the global stage, Selimi's message is resonating more powerfully than ever: building a busienss and a life of significance is not reserved for the few—it is built, step by step, through disciplined thinking, aligned action, investment and a commitment to a vision beyond oneself.
"Climb Greater Heights: How to Accelerate Your Business Growth, Amplify Your Success, and Build a Legacy of Significance" by Tony Jeton Selimi
ISBN: 9798765261378 (softcover); 9798765261361 (hardcover); 9798765261354 (electronic)
Available at major retailers including Balboa Press, Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Waterstones, Foyles, Audible, iTunes, and as exclusive signed copies on the author's official website https://tonyselimi.com.
About the author
Tony Jeton Selimi is a globally recognised authority on personal development, business growth, and strategic leadership. A transformational coach and AI thought leader specialising in human behaviour, he integrates engineering, neuroscience, and emotional intelligence with advanced leadership principles to help CEOs, entrepreneurs, and high‑achieving professionals turn adversity into accelerated growth, performance, and legacy‑driven success. A TEDx speaker and featured expert in the multi‑award‑winning documentary Living My Illusion, Selimi is also the executive producer of The Truth About Reading and the author of several international bestselling books.
His work has been featured on ABC, NBC, CBS, FOX, and other major media networks. It is frequently invited to share expert commentary on current affairs, leadership, emotional intelligence, business growth, and the psychology of success. His television appearances have covered high‑impact themes such as Cultivating Inner Wisdom to Achieve Outer Success, Leadership Challenges in a Fast‑Paced World, and Creating a Winning Life and Business Strategy. He has also spoken on Human Behaviour, Emotional Intelligence and Mental Wellbeing, The Art of Conscious Relationships, The Psychology of Success and Excellence, and Business Growth, Entrepreneurship and Performance Optimisation, offering audiences practical, research‑backed insights shaped by decades of cross‑disciplinary study.
Across additional Podcast, Radio, and Magazine interviews, Selimi has explored topics including The Dangers of Inauthentic Living and Chronic Loneliness, Inner Peace and Global Peace, Personal Transformation and removing the 'Fake Mask' we show to the world, and Navigating AI Technological Change and the Future of Humanity, the latter inspired by his TEDx talk Technological Armageddon: A Wake‑Up Call. These appearances have established him as a trusted voice for leaders and individuals seeking clarity, resilience, and strategic direction in an increasingly complex world.
With over 30 years of experience, Selimi's transformational coaching frameworks and proprietary methodologies continue to influence leaders across industries—from legal, technology and finance to education, healthcare, government, and entrepreneurship. His distinctive blend of depth, precision, and elegance has earned him the reputation as "the DIOR of personal transformation" and one of the most compelling voices in business transformation, conscious leadership, and human potential today.
