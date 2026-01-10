DHS Provides Update on U.S. Border Patrol in Portland Who Attempted to Arrest Tren de Aragua Gang Associate and Suspected Member

DHS law enforcement is facing an unprecedented 3,200% increase in vehicular attacks

PORTLAND, Ore. – Yesterday, two suspected Tren de Aragua gang associates—let loose on American streets by Joe Biden—weaponized their vehicle against Border Patrol in Portland. The agent took immediate action to defend himself and others, shooting them.

After fleeing, the suspects drove nearly five miles to an apartment complex and called emergency medical services. They were transported to separate hospitals. Luis David Nino-Moncada sustained an injury to the arm while Yorlenys Betzabeth Zambrano-Contreras was hit in the chest. Nino-Moncada is now in FBI custody. These individuals are not married.

“Only one day after an ICE officer was almost ran over in Minneapolis, two vicious Tren de Aragua gang members—let loose on American streets by Joe Biden—weaponized their vehicle against Border Patrol in Portland,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “The agent took immediate action to defend himself and others, shooting them. Thankfully, no law enforcement was injured as these criminals fled. Our law enforcement officers are on the frontlines arresting terrorists, gang members, murderers, pedophiles, and rapists. They are facing a 1,300% increase in assaults against them, a 3,200% increase in vehicular attacks against them, and an 8,000% increase in death threats against them. The violence must end.”

Zambrano-Contreras is a criminal illegal alien from Venezuela and is associated with the Tren de Aragua gang. She illegally entered the U.S. in 2023 near El Paso, Texas, and was released into this country by the Biden administration. Since illegally entering, Contreras played an active role in a Tren de Aragua prostitution ring and was involved with a prior shooting in Portland in July.

Nino-Moncada is a criminal illegal alien from Venezuela and suspected Tren de Aragua gang member. He illegally entered the U.S. in 2022 and was RELEASED into the country by the Biden administration. Since then, he was arrested for DUI and unauthorized use of a vehicle. He has a final order of removal.

# # #