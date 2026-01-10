On Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, DHS Thanks Our Federal Officers Who Put Their Lives on the Line to Arrest the Worst of Worst Criminal Illegal Aliens Including Pedophiles, Murderers, and Weapon Traffickers

DHS honors our federal law enforcement officers who are facing a more than 1,300% increase in assaults, 3,200% increase in vehicular attacks, and an 8,000% increase in death threats against them

WASHINGTON — Today, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) gives thanks to all of our officers on Law Enforcement Appreciation Day. Despite our officers facing a more than 1,300% increase in assaults, 3,200% increase in vehicular attacks, and an 8,000% increase in death threats against them, they continue to risk their lives to arrest the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens from across the country including those convicted of lewd or lascivious acts with child under 14, murder, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

“On this Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, I want to take a moment to express how thankful I am every single day for the men and women who put on the badge and put their lives on the line to protect the American people. With more than 80,000 officers and agents, our Department is the largest law enforcement agency in the federal government. We recognize the sacrifice you and your families make to protect and serve the American people and our great country," said Secretary Kristi Noem. "President Trump and I will always stand with you. Please take some time today to thank an officer or agent today. Make them a meal, buy them a cup of coffee, or simply thank them. To every officer who puts on the badge each day: thank you. Your service is paramount to our nation’s safety."

Yesterday’s arrests include:

Angelica Maria Lua-Pinon, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of lewd or lascivious acts with child under 14 in San Fernando, California.

Jorge Alberto Olivares-Lagunes, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in Hays County, Texas.

Ricardo Garcia-Villegas, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of murder in Queens, New York.

Edwin Sanchez-Montiel, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador, convicted of accessory after the fact relating to first-degree murder in Montgomery County, Maryland.

Inmar Hernandez-Carcamo, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador, convicted of firearms trafficking conspiracy in the U.S. District Court, District of Maryland.

