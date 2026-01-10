Secretary Noem Honors the Courage and Bravery of the Men and Women of Law Enforcement on Law Enforcement Appreciation Day

DHS stands with federal law enforcement today and every day

WASHINGTON — Today, on Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) recognizes the extraordinary sacrifices and heroic action of our law enforcement officers as they serve on the front lines to remove the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens from American neighborhoods. Across the country, DHS law enforcement is experiencing unprecedented violence against them, including a more than 1,300% increase in assaults, a 3,200% increase in vehicular attacks, and an 8,000% increase in death threats against them, as a direct consequence of the relentless, violent, and dehumanizing rhetoric from the media and sanctuary politicians.

“On this Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, I want to take a moment to express how thankful I am every single day for the men and women who put on the badge and put their lives on the line to protect the American people. With more than 80,000 officers and agents, our Department is the largest law enforcement agency in the federal government. We recognize the sacrifice you and your families make to protect and serve the American people and our great country,” said Secretary Kristi Noem. “President Trump and I will always stand with you. Please take some time today to thank an officer or agent today. Make them a meal, buy them a cup of coffee, or simply thank them. To every officer who puts on the badge each day: Thank you. Your service is paramount to our nation’s safety.”

DHS reaffirms that our law enforcement deserves honor, respect, and support for their service to our nation. Their commitment reflects the highest ideals of duty and sacrifice, and their bravery ensures Americans live in safer, more secure communities.

Some of the “best of the best” stories of heroism, sacrifice, and service from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) officers in 2025 are below:

ICE Dallas officer rescues driver of overturned truck.

On April 26, ICE Dallas officers saw a pickup truck lose a tire, roll seven times, and land upside-down. Our officers and two bystanders worked quickly to pry open the truck’s door and pulled the driver to safety. An off-duty EMT stopped to help until police and paramedics arrived.

ICE Denver officers pull crash victim from burning car saving his life.

ICE Denver’s Special Response Team — an elite unit of officers trained to respond to high-risk situations — were traveling to Illinois’ Broadview ICE processing facility on September 25 and approached the aftermath of a fiery, near-deadly collision between a semi-truck, a small passenger car and two other vehicles. As smoke billowed from the small car, the officers responded quickly and discovered a man with his legs pinned under the dashboard inside, unconscious and covered in blood. They broke the vehicle’s window and extracted the man moments before the entire vehicle became fully engulfed in flames. They provided first aid while waiting for emergency responders to arrive. EMTs transported the severely injured man to the hospital, while several ICE officers suffered from slight smoke inhalation and lacerations.

ICE Philadelphia officers respond to single-vehicle accident and rescue man.

On July 11, two ICE officers encountered a single-vehicle accident where the driver veered off the road and struck a tree. The pair sprang into action, rescuing the driver and extinguishing an engine fire while waiting for emergency responders to arrive.

ICE officer administers lifesaving aid to wounded man.

An off-duty ICE officer in Nuevo, California, provided lifesaving aid to a man who suffered a neck wound Oct. 2 while instructing his son to call 911. The officer, trained in first aid, ensured the scene was safe and assessed the man’s condition. He then used his own first-aid kit and applied a pressure bandage to control the heavy bleeding and stabilize the victim. First responders transported the man to the hospital for further treatment.

ICE officer provides emergency medical care to man shot in Philadelphia.

On Oct. 21, an ICE deportation officer was conducting enforcement actions when he heard multiple gunshots nearby. He saw three juveniles fleeing the area and sprang into action, discovering a man who’d been shot in the left thigh. He and officers from the Philadelphia Police Department applied a tourniquet, and local police drove the man to a nearby hospital for treatment.

HSI special agent rescues stranded motorist moments before collision.

On June 15 in Huntsville, Alabama, an HSI special agent rounded a blind curve on a bridge while driving to his home from after a training event. He saw a disabled sedan that had crashed and was positioned sideways in the path of oncoming traffic. He slammed on his brakes and pulled over to the shoulder, where two other vehicles had already crashed to avoid the sedan. A woman was trapped inside the van, and a small fire had ignited in the engine department. Using a window-breaking tool, the HSI agent smashed open the van’s window to help free the woman. Just then, two other vehicles sped around the blind curve. To avoid being mowed down, the agent had to grab the bridge railing, leap over to the other side, then hang there as the cars sped by. One of the speeding cars then struck the disabled van, causing the fire to grow. Putting his life in even greater danger, he rushed back to the van and pulled her from the burning vehicle, moving her to safety. He remained with her and rendered aid until local emergency responders took over the scene. Everyone involved in the accident survived with only minor injuries.

HSI Rio Grande Valley special agents rescue downed motorcyclist.

On October 24, a group of HSI special agents and an ERO officer traveling along Highway 83 — the road between Brownsville, Texas, and San Benito, Mexico — witnessed a near-fatal motorcycle crash. A minivan sideswiped the bike, and, after the motorcycle and its rider fell, a box truck struck and injured the rider. The agents immediately rushed to the scene to provide medical aid. They stabilized the rider and kept witnesses on-site until local emergency responders arrived to transport the injured man to a nearby hospital for medical care.

HSI supervisory special agent detains hit-and-run driver.

On Jan. 29, an HSI supervisory special agent helped detain a hit-and-run driver who tried to flee the scene after causing a multi-vehicle wrong-way hit-and-run crash in Washington, D.C. The special agent, who was on his way to work, encountered the chaos shortly after a man driving a pickup truck struck a bicyclist and slammed into several oncoming vehicles. He then tried to escape on foot. After learning from witnesses that a man escaping the scene was the driver, he chased down, subdued, and placed the suspect in handcuffs until local police took him into custody.

HSI Rapid Response Teams support flood rescue efforts.

HSI Rapid Response Team members from Tampa, Atlanta, Dallas and Houston sprang into action July 5 to provide critical emergency support for rescue and recovery efforts after the previous day’s devastating floods in San Antonio. The special agents were on the ground within 10 hours, painstakingly working through five- to eight-mile sectors of difficult terrain along the Guadelupe River. They performed lifesaving rescues and wellness checks, coordinated evacuations, searched buildings and vehicles, and helped residents in need. Unfortunately, one team discovered a woman who had passed away. They banded together and helped local authorities recover her remains to reunite them with her family.

HSI special agent helps save man in overturned semi-truck.

On March 26, an off-duty HSI special agent was traveling westbound near Fort Hancock, Texas, when he discovered a semi-truck rolled over on the side of a highway. He immediately stopped and helped secure the accident scene, helping two highway patrol officers extricate the driver, who was missing his left arm. The agent helped contain the risk of fire from leaking diesel fuel and located and cleaned the driver’s detached limb. He then rendered first aid alongside his fellow law enforcement officers until emergency medical services arrived on the scene.

If you or someone you know wants to work side-by-side with these heroes, visit join.ICE.gov and submit an application today.

