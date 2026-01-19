Single Women Lead Historic Homebuying Surge: 2026 Market Outlook Highlights Financial Independence and Investment Savvy

Single women are driving a surge in homeownership, outpacing single men by 7% in purchases, showcasing their growing financial confidence and investment savvy.

MAPLE GLEN, PA, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Single women are entering the new year as a powerhouse force in real estate. Following a landmark 2025, new data confirms that single women are fueling a remarkable wave of homeownership, now representing 20% of all U.S. homebuyers—nearly double the 8% share held by single men—according to the National Association of Realtors (NAR) 2025 Home Buyers and Sellers Generational Trends Report.This significant lead underscores a growing financial independence and a strategic focus on real estate as a cornerstone for wealth-building. Even as mortgage rates stabilized around 6.0% at the close of last year, single women remained undeterred, viewing the market as a vital tool for long-term security.As the 2026 housing market opens with a more balanced landscape—including a 6.8% year-over-year increase in Pennsylvania inventory—single women are prioritizing properties that offer lasting value, particularly starter homes in vibrant suburbs like Ambler. This thoughtful, community-oriented approach has positioned them as the primary drivers of market diversity and regional economic vitality. Sue Meitner , President and CEO of Centennial Lending Group, has long championed this empowering trend through her Women Homeowners Initiative , which equips single women with tailored resources to navigate purchases confidently," said a spokesperson for the firm. "We're entering 2026 thrilled to see single women not just keeping pace but leading the charge, turning homes into lasting investments that build generational security."Meitner, a Certified Mortgage Banker with over 30 years of experience (NMLS #147160), emphasizes the role of education in this ongoing surge. "Single women are demonstrating unparalleled savvy by viewing homeownership as more than shelter—it's a kingdom of opportunity," Meitner said. "At Centennial Lending Group, we're committed to providing the tools and guidance to make these dreams a reality in 2026, from pre-approval strategies to ongoing financial well-checks."Key Highlights from the 2025 Data:The Gender Gap: Single women accounted for 20% of homebuyers, up from 19% in 2024, while single men held steady at 8%.Ownership Dominance: In 47 of 50 states, single women living alone now own more homes than single men, accounting for 11.14 million properties nationwide (13.01% of owner-occupied homes) versus 8.42 million for men.The Power of Influence: Women now influence 91% of all home purchase decisions, amplifying their impact in both solo and family transactions.Centennial Lending Group is supporting this momentum into the new year with specialized programs, including down payment assistance and alternative income verification for self-employed professionals. Aspiring buyers can access free consultations and educational content to join the movement this January.For more on empowering single women in real estate, visit the Women Homeowners Initiative or tune into the Grab Your Keys Podcast for inspiring stories of financial resilience.About Centennial Lending GroupCentennial Lending Group, led by Sue Meitner, simplifies mortgages with personalized, tech-driven solutions for first-time buyers, families, and investors. Licensed in 17 states, the firm is dedicated to building wealth through real estate. Learn more at suemeitner.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.