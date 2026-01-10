1/9/26 – 2026 PROCLAIMED AS THE YEAR OF OUR COASTAL KULEANA

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR RYAN KANAKAʻOLE

ACTING CHAIRPERSON

YEAR OF OUR COASTAL KULEANA HIGHLIGHTS SHARED RESPONSIBILITY FOR OUR COASTS

HONOLULU – Governor Josh Green today declared 2026 as the “Year of our Coastal Kuleana” at a proclamation signing ceremony.

The proclamation kicks off a year-long campaign filled with opportunities for education, responsible recreation and volunteerism. The announcement was made in partnership with the Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) and a broad array of nonprofit partners with a goal of encouraging people across Hawaiʻi to celebrate the rich diversity of life in our coastal habitats.

“Every Hawaiʻi resident has a responsibility to care for our land, coastline and ocean,” said Governor Green. “From small, personal efforts to making sure we remove all of our trash when leaving the park or the beach, to participating in large-scale clean-up and beautification efforts, each of us has an important role to play.”

DLNR Deputy Director Ciara Kahahane emphasized the kākou nature of coastal conservation, which includes multiple DLNR divisions working with partner organizations and communities statewide. She noted that the Year of our Coastal Kuleana website contains information and events to encourage the people of Hawaiʻi to do three things in 2026:

Learn about coastal ecosystems and species including seabirds, waterbirds, native bees, ʻōpaeʻula (shrimp), limu, corals, fish, seals and turtles;

Get outside and connect with coastlines near you while following guidelines on pono recreation found on the Coastal Kuleana website;

Help out through volunteering at a beach cleanup, planting native species in coastal areas, or removing invasive plants.

Learn what you can do from your own backyard to keep pollutants out of our coastal environments.

“This is about turning kuleana into action,” noted Kahahane. “Across DLNR and our many partners, we’re creating opportunities for people to learn about these places, enjoy them responsibly and take meaningful steps to help protect what makes our home unique.”

Speakers at Friday’s proclamation also included Helen Raine from Pacific Birds Habitat Joint Venture and Clara Orr from Hawaiʻi Marine Animal Response. They highlighted specific coastal issues such as the low numbers of coastal birds and monk seals, and the ways that people can help protect these species through simple behavior choices. Other partners involved in the campaign include the Kauaʻi and Maui Nui Seabird Recovery Projects, Hawaiʻi Audubon Society, Hawaiʻi Wildlife Center, Nene.org, 808 Cleanups, Hui o Koʻolaupoko, Livable Maunalua Hui, ʻĀina Hoʻōla Initiative, and many others.

# # #

RESOURCES

(All images/video courtesy: DLNR)

HD video – Year of Our Coastal Kuleana Proclamation Ceremony (Jan. 9, 2026): https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/ckouh840m5c2kqogkdxdb/Coastal-Kuleana-Proclamation-signing-January-9.mp4?rlkey=qra4n1yynb4pxk8hkla0jrwyt&st=fsc0v0gq&dl=0

Photographs – Year of Our Coastal Kuleana Proclamation Ceremony (Jan. 9, 2026): https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/hxfioa8183fwy7eh5ph38/AOVNLuPduYEbA5twP67UpdM?rlkey=mzifana3dampwxqptqttep4lx&st=y2emag4o&dl=0

Coastal Kuleana website: https://dlnr.hawaii.gov/coasts

Media Contact:

Patti Jette

Communications Specialist

Hawai‘i Dept. of Land and Natural Resources

Email: [email protected]