Governor Newsom announces appointments 1.9.2026

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:

Kaitlin Talbot, of Sacramento, has been appointed Deputy Secretary of Communications at the California Business, Consumer Services and Housing Agency. Talbot has been Deputy Director of Public Affairs at the California Department of Fish and Wildlife since 2024. Talbot held multiple roles in the Office of Speaker Emeritus Anthony Rendon in the California State Assembly from 2019 to 2023, including Director of Communications and Deputy Director of Communications. Talbot was Special Projects Producer at KTXL FOX40 from 2014 to 2019. She was a Reporter and Producer at Capitol Television News Service from 2014 to 2015. Talbot earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in American Studies and History from the University of California, Santa Cruz. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $171,000. Talbot is a Democrat.

Gabriel “Gabe” Allen, of Portola Valley, has been appointed Chief Counsel at the Office of Environmental Health Hazard Assessment. Allen was a Senior Attorney at the United States Department of Justice, Environmental Enforcement Section from 2020 to 2025, where he was a Trial Attorney from 2010 to 2020. He was a Law Clerk in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Alabama from 2009 to 2010. Allen earned a Juris Doctor degree and a Bachelor of the Arts degree in International Affairs from the University of Georgia. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $209,460. Allen is a Democrat.

Nicole Richardson, of San Ramon, has been appointed Chief Counsel of the Division of Workers Compensation at the Department of Industrial Relations. Richardson has been Staff Counsel IV at the Division of Workers’ Compensation since 2017. She was an Attorney at SiliconBay Training from 2013 to 2017. Richardson was Staff Counsel at Pacific Compensation Insurance Company from 2011 to 2013. She was Staff Counsel at State Compensation Insurance Fund from 2004 to 2011. Richardson earned a Juris Doctor degree from Santa Clara University and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science from the University of California, Berkeley. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $202,812. Richardson is registered without party preference.

Michael Palmisano, of El Dorado Hills, has been appointed Chief Counsel at the Office of Data and Innovation. Palmisano has been Assistant Chief Counsel at the California Government Operations Agency since 2022 and General Counsel at Seneca Family of Agencies since 2023. Palmisano was an Attorney in the Office of Legal Services at the Department of Managed Health Care from 2017 to 2022. Palmisano earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of California, Davis School of Law and a Bachelor of Arts degree in History and Political Science from the University of Colorado, Boulder. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $200,004. Palmisano is a Democrat.

Dorene D’Adamo, of Turlock, has been reappointed to the State Water Resources Control Board, where she has served since 2013. D’Adamo was a Senior Policy Advisor for the Office of Congressman Jim Costa in the United States Congress from 2013 to 2014. She was a Senior Policy Advisor for the Office of Congressman Dennis Cardoza in the United States Congress from 2003 to 2012. She was Legal Counsel for the Office of Congressman Gary Condit in the United States Congress from 1994 to 2003. D’Adamo was a Member on the California Air Resources Board from 1999 to 2013. She was Legislative Director for the Office Congressman Gary Condit in the United States Congress from 1990 to 1991. D’Adamo was a Visiting Instructor at California State University, Stanislaus from 1992 to 1998. She was an Associate Attorney at the Law Offices of Perry and Wildman from 1992 to 1994. D’Adamo was a Policy Consultant at D’Adamo Consulting from 1991 to 1992. She was Assistant Director of Legislation for the California Youth Authority from 1988 to 1990. D’Adamo was Legal Counsel at the California State Assembly Committee on Public Safety from 1986 to 1988. D’Adamo earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of the Pacific, McGeorge School of Law and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science and Public Service at the University of California, Davis. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $186,271. D’Adamo is a Democrat.

Ira Lit, of Stanford, has been reappointed to the Commission on Teacher Credentialing, where he has been serving since 2023. Lit has been a Professor of Education at the Stanford University Graduate School of Education since 2021, where has held several roles since 2007, including Associate Professor, Assistant Professor, and Faculty Director of Stanford’s Teacher Education Program since 2020. He was a Faculty Lead at Stanford’s Learning Differences Initiative from 2018 to 2025. Lit was Senior Policy Fellow for Senator Cory Booker at the United States Senate from 2021 to 2022. He was Faculty Sponsor for the Stanford Center for Opportunity Policy in Education from 2017 to 2020. Lit was Executive Director for Teachers for a New Era Initiative at Bank Street College of Education from 2005 to 2007. He was an Elementary School Teacher at Palo Alto Unified School District from 1994 to 1999. Lit earned a Doctor of Philosophy degree in Curriculum Studies and Teacher Education, a Master of Arts degree in Administration and Policy Analysis, and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science from Stanford University. This position requires Senate confirmation, and there is no compensation. Lit is a Democrat.

Christopher Davis, of Gilroy, has been reappointed to the Commission on Teacher Credentialing, where he has been serving since 2022. Davis has been a Teacher and Peer Mentor at Gilroy Unified School District since 2023 and Instructor and Facilitator at Stanford University National Board Resource Center since 2018. He was an English Language Development Coach at Downtown College Prep in 2023. Davis was a Middle School Teacher at the Berryessa Union School District from 2004 to 2023. He was a Middle School Teacher at Morgan Hill Unified School District from 2000 to 2021. Davis was a High School Teacher at East Side Union High School District from 2001 to 2016. He was an Administrator and Teacher at John Muir Charter School from 2001 to 2003. Davis was a Teacher at Covina-Valley School District from 1996 to 2000. He was an Instructor at California State University, Los Angeles from 1995 to 1998. Davis is a member of California Teachers’ Association, National Education Association, National Board for Professional Teaching, National Council of Teachers of English, and California Black Educator’s Initiative. He earned a Doctor of Education degree from University of Phoenix, Master of Arts degree in Higher Education Administration from Santa Clara University, and a Bachelor of Arts degree in English and Pan African Studies from California State University, Los Angeles. This position requires Senate confirmation, and there is no compensation. Davis is a Democrat.