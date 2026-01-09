Attorney General Dan Rayfield Announces Investigation into Shooting Involving Federal Agents in Portland

Attorney General Dan Rayfield today announced that the Oregon Department of Justice is opening a formal investigation into an incident in Portland in which two people were shot and injured during an encounter with federal agents.

“We have been clear about our concerns with excessive use of force by federal agents in Portland and nationally. We have also been clear about our intent to investigate circumstances involving federal agents to ensure they are accountable to acting within the scope of their official duties.” said Attorney General Rayfield. “Today’s incident only heightens the need for transparency and accountability. Our office will take every step necessary to ensure that the rights and security of Oregonians are protected.”

The investigation will look into whether any federal officer acted outside the scope of their lawful authority and will include witness interviews, video evidence, and other relevant materials. If evidence of criminal conduct is found cases may be referred to the Multnomah County District Attorney for potential prosecution.

This investigation follows a November letter sent by Attorney General Rayfield, along with Multnomah County District Attorney Nathan Vasquez, Washington County District Attorney Kevin Barton, and Clackamas County District Attorney John Wentworth, which raised urgent concerns about a pattern of excessive force by federal officers operating in Oregon.

The letter documented multiple incidents in which federal officers used disproportionate force, including munitions striking law enforcement personnel and actions that endangered residents and bystanders. The letter called on federal agencies to halt unlawful actions, improve training, investigate excessive-force complaints, and cooperate fully with state oversight.