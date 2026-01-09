FRIDAY MEASLES UPDATE: DPH Reports 99 New Measles Cases in Upstate, Bringing Outbreak total to 310

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

Jan. 9, 2026

COLUMBIA, S.C. ― The South Carolina Department of Public Health (DPH) is reporting 99 new cases of measles in the state since Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases in South Carolina related to the Upstate outbreak to 310. The outbreak remains centered around Spartanburg County, with most cases located there.

There are currently 200 people in quarantine and nine in isolation. The latest end of quarantine for these is January 29.

“The number of those in quarantine does not reflect the number actually exposed,” said Dr. Linda Bell, state epidemiologist and DPH’s incident commander for the measles outbreak. “An increasing number of public exposure sites are being identified with likely hundreds more people exposed who are not aware they should be in quarantine if they are not immune to measles. Previous measles transmission studies have shown that one measles case can result in up to 20 new infections among unvaccinated contacts.”

Numerous public exposure sites also limits our ability to associate non-household related cases to a likely source.

DPH has identified new public exposures at Jesse S. Bobo Elementary and began notifying potentially exposed students, faculty and staff on Dec. 30. Students from Jesse S. Bobo Elementary, Sugar Ridge Elementary and Boiling Springs Elementary who quarantine successfully without becoming ill are scheduled to be able to return to classes Jan. 10.

DPH sent a statewide Health Alert on Jan. 7 advising health care providers and facilities of the importance of heightened awareness for measles and recommended measures for the use of masks and rapid isolation of suspect measles cases to protect people in health care settings from exposures.

A person with measles is contagious from four days before the rash appears, so measles may not be suspected. Therefore, it is very important for those with mild illness or those who are in quarantine to stay home to protect others from possible measles spread. We encourage employers to support workers in following DPH recommendations to stay out of work while ill or in quarantine which also protects businesses, other workers and clients.

To stay up-to-date on the latest measles outbreak information, visit our dedicated webpage here.

Vaccination continues to be the best way to prevent measles and stop this outbreak. Vaccines are available at many primary care provider offices and pharmacies, as well as DPH Health Departments.

DPH’s Mobile Health Unit can be requested by completing this form on our website. DPH will take steps to increase access to MMR vaccination in health department locations or mobile units, should demand dictate.

Outbreak Data Points

Age breakdown of 310 cases:

Under 5: 69

5-17: 206

18+: 29

Minors under 18 (age undisclosed): 6

Vaccination status:

256 unvaccinated, 2 partially vaccinated with one of the recommended two-dose MMR sequence, 2 vaccinated, and 50 unknown.

###