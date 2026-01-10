Foghat with special guest Head East are coming to Rhythm City Casino in Davenport, Iowa

Foghat featuring Head East is coming to Rhythm City Casino in Davenport, Iowa Rhythm City Casino Resort

DAVENPORT, IA, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Foghat with special guest Head East at Rhythm City Casino on Saturday March 14, 2026!Davenport, IA – Rhythm City Casino ResortEnjoy Foghat with Head East in the Rhythm City Casino Event Center on Saturday, March 14, 2026 at 7PM! Tickets will be available online at rhythmcitycasino.com or at The Market at Rhythm City for $20, $30, $40, $50, and $60 plus applicable online/phone ticketing fee (this fee is waived when tickets are purchased at The Market Gift Shop inside Rhythm City Casino Resort). Tickets are on sale now!Foghat still ridin’ strong on the “Slow Ride” 50th Anniversary tour. In 2025, Foghat is celebrating two major milestones: 54 years of rock ‘n’ roll mayhem and 50 years of “Slow Ride,” the timeless anthem that put them on the global map and hasn’t let up since. Born in 1971 when Roger Earl and Lonesome Dave Peverett left Savoy Brown to carve their own path, Foghat quickly found their groove—and fans found a band they could crank up loud and boogie to. It all exploded in 1975 with Fool for the City, their double-platinum masterpiece featuring the now-legendary track “Slow Ride.” Just two years later, Foghat Live went multi-platinum and cemented their rep as one of the rock’s most electrifying live bands. Half a century later, Foghat is still riding high.The legendary classic rock band Head East has long set the standard for authentic, full-vocal, goodtime rock harmonies that few bands can equal. Their high-energy shows are filled with superb vocals, flashy guitar work and memorable keyboard melodies that continue to rock audiences of all ages. This year Head East will be celebrating their 50th Anniversary by performing most cuts off of their iconic record "Flat As A Pancake". The band has brought classic arena rock to countless audiences all across North America. According to founding member and keyboardist Roger Boyd, "As long as I can lift my synthesizer over my head and the audience goes wild, we'll keep rockin' on!"𝘗𝘭𝘦𝘢𝘴𝘦 𝘯𝘰𝘵𝘦, 𝘸𝘩𝘦𝘯 𝘱𝘶𝘳𝘤𝘩𝘢𝘴𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘵𝘪𝘤𝘬𝘦𝘵𝘴 𝘵𝘰 𝘰𝘶𝘳 𝘦𝘷𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘴, 𝘸𝘦 𝘥𝘰 𝘯𝘰𝘵 𝘳𝘦𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘥 𝘶𝘴𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘢 𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘳𝘥 𝘱𝘢𝘳𝘵𝘺 𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘢𝘭𝘦 𝘴𝘪𝘵𝘦. 𝘉𝘦 𝘴𝘶𝘳𝘦 𝘵𝘰 𝘱𝘶𝘳𝘤𝘩𝘢𝘴𝘦 𝘥𝘪𝘳𝘦𝘤𝘵𝘭𝘺 𝘧𝘳𝘰𝘮 𝘰𝘶𝘳 𝘸𝘦𝘣𝘴𝘪𝘵𝘦 𝘰𝘳 𝘱𝘶𝘳𝘤𝘩𝘢𝘴𝘦 𝘪𝘯 𝘱𝘦𝘳𝘴𝘰𝘯 𝘢𝘵 𝘛𝘩𝘦 𝘔𝘢𝘳𝘬𝘦𝘵.About Rhythm City Casino ResortRhythm City Casino Resort, an Elite Casino Resorts property, is located conveniently off of I-74 and I-80 and serves customers from all over the Midwest region. Rhythm City combines a Vegas-inspired casino experience with sports wagering, a 106-room hotel, first-class spa, shopping, a variety of dining options including top floor dining at Ruthie’s Steak & Seafood, live weekend entertainment in the Rhythm Room, and a 1,500-seat event center that hosts national entertainment, meetings and conventions. Visit us at 7077 Elmore Avenue, Davenport, IA.

