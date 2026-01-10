International Law Group Offers Emergency Immigration Consults for Somali Community in Minneapolis Amid ICE Enforcement

Immigration & Visa information YouTube Channel of International Law Group, attorneys include Terik Hashmi and Mike Meier. Website of Immigration Law Firm International Law Group (attorneys include Terik Hashmi and Mike Meier). YouTube Channel of Immigration Law Firm International Law Group (attorneys include Terik Hashmi and Mike Meier).

The Law Firm offers Zoom consultations on short notice, with weekend availability, and immediate legal guidance for Somali refugees facing heightened scrutiny.

We encourage Somali community members in Minnesota who have received notices, requests for information, or who have concerns about their status to seek legal advice immediately...” — Mike Meier, attorney with International Law Group

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- U.S. immigration law firm International Law Group (ILG) announced today that it is offering rapid-response immigration consultations by Zoom, including evenings, early mornings, and weekends, for Somali nationals and families in Minnesota affected by intensified federal immigration enforcement.According to recent announcements by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, federal authorities have launched Operation PARRIS (Post-Admission Refugee Reverification and Integrity Strengthening) in Minnesota. The initiative involves new background checks, re-interviews, and re-adjudication of refugee claims, with referrals to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) where alleged fraud or other issues are identified. The initial focus is on approximately 5,600 refugees in Minnesota who have not yet received lawful permanent resident (Green Card) status.“Many lawful refugees and asylees are understandably concerned and confused by these developments,” said Terik Hashmi , a senior attorney with International Law Group. “Our message is simple: do not panic, but do not ignore this. Early legal guidance can make a decisive difference. We are making ourselves available on short notice to explain rights, review notices, and prepare clients properly.”International Law Group services include:• Emergency Zoom consultations (nationwide access)• Notice review (USCIS/ICE correspondence)• Refugee and asylum case audits• Green Card strategy and risk assessment• ICE encounter preparedness and rights counselingInternational Law Group has decades of experience in complex immigration matters and routinely represents clients in high-stakes, time-sensitive situations.Adds Mike Meier , another senior attorney with International Law Group, “Consultations are confidential and available outside regular business hours and on weekends to meet urgent needs. We encourage Somali community members in Minnesota who have received notices, requests for information, or who have concerns about their status to seek legal advice immediately.”About International Law GroupInternational Law Group was established in 1995 and provides comprehensive immigration services in person in Miami and Washington, DC. In addition, International Law Group offers immigration and visa consultations nationwide via Zoom.Terik Hashmi is a senior U.S. Immigration and International Law attorney with more than 30 years of legal practice experience. He has practiced exclusively in immigration law since 1995, representing thousands of clients from over 140 countries. Over the course of his career, Mr. Hashmi has personally conducted more than 1,200 federal immigration court trials nationwide, with a particular focus on removal and deportation proceedings. Mr. Hashmi is a published author on U.S. immigration law and has served as Chief Legal Editor for an international legal publication tracking European court decisions affecting U.S. law. His editorial work has been relied upon by U.S. law schools, legal scholars, and judges.He holds two university degrees and two law degrees, including a Juris Doctor and an LL.M. in Transnational Business Practice. Throughout his career, Mr. Hashmi has been a dedicated advocate for human and immigrant rights, representing families, businesses, investors, diplomats, and former heads of state. He is widely recognized for his depth of experience, rigorous legal training, and leadership in high-stakes immigration matters.Mike Meier is a U.S. Immigration & Visa Attorney with more than 30 years of experience advising multinational employers, entrepreneurs, and individuals on complex U.S. immigration matters. He is fluent in English, German, and Spanish and has successfully prepared, filed, and managed over 1,000 non-immigrant and immigrant visa petitions across a wide range of categories. Mr. Meier earned his Juris Doctor from Georgetown University Law Center. He also holds a Master’s Degree in Political Science from the University of Berlin, Germany.His practice includes H-1B, L-1 (L-1A, L-1B, and Blanket), O-1, E-2 (including USCIS-compliant business plans), TN, and F-1/OPT/CPT matters. He routinely manages permanent residence processes, including PERM labor certification, EB-1, EB-2 (including National Interest Waivers), EB-3, I-140, and I-485 filings. In addition, Mr. Meier represents individuals and families in family-based immigration (I-130, I-485), naturalization (N-400), and humanitarian relief matters, including asylum, VAWA self-petitions, and U and T visas.Website: https://internationallawgroup.com/ YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@VenezuelaAsilo

