Interior Celebrates National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day with Pay Raise for Department Law Enforcement

In recognition of National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, the Department of the Interior today announced a 3.8 percent pay increase for all Department law enforcement officers.

This action, taken in accordance with Executive Order 14368 , underscores the Trump administration’s commitment to supporting the men and women whose service is critical to the safety of our communities and the protection of America’s public lands and resources. The pay adjustment also advances efforts to recruit and retain highly qualified law enforcement professionals across the Department.

"The daily contributions of our law enforcement officers strengthen public safety, build public trust and advance the mission of the Department," said Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum. "This pay increase reflects President Trump’s deep appreciation for those who safeguard our nation’s most iconic places, protect wildlife and natural resources, and ensure the security of the American people. By recognizing their service with this adjustment, we reaffirm our priority of keeping the public and our lands safe.”

The 3.8 percent pay increase will take effect January 11 for law enforcement personnel in the following DOI offices and bureaus:

Bureau of Indian Affairs - Office of Justice Services

Bureau of Land Management - Law Enforcement

Fish and Wildlife Service - Office of Law Enforcement

Fish and Wildlife Service - Division of Refuge Law Enforcement

National Park Service - Law Enforcement Ranger Program

United States Park Police

Office of the Secretary - Office of Law Enforcement and Security

These offices and bureaus have been identified by the U.S. Office of Personnel Management as critical to implementing President Trump’s strategy to “secure the border, protect our country, and keep American citizens safe."

From Bureau of Indian Affairs police officers to U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service investigators, the Department of the Interior remains committed to supporting the recruitment, retention and well-being of all of our law enforcement professionals.

