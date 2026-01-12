Saverglass Unveils New Optimum Lightweight Wine Glass Bottle Designs

At 419 grams, Saverglass introduces Cherry & Blossom Saverglass Logo

News release highlights Saverglass’s support of the wine industry’s sustainability goals with the release of high-quality lightweight glass bottle solutions.

ORORA (ASE:ORA)

BLOSSOM and CHERRY stand out for their 419 g weight and screwcap closure, offering convenience appreciated by consumers, facilitating access to export markets where this type of bottle is preferred.” — Matt Wilson, Vice President Americas at Saverglass

FAIRFIELD, CA, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Leading premium glass bottle maker and decorator Saverglass, an Orora Group company, released today its lightest weight wine bottles.From design to logistics, structural qualities to aesthetics, wine producers have a wide range of available options in the premiumization category. Inspired by customers' desire for a high-quality and lightweight bottle, Saverglass launches the first two bottles of a new collection in 2026 called Optimum. The Optimum Collection features unique and innovative lightweight glass bottle shapes. It is a collection that easily demonstrates glass wine bottles can be well designed and lightweight.With its low shoulder and long, slender neck, the Burgundy shaped BLOSSOM OPTIMUM bottle boasts a unique silhouette and optimized design. Its technical features include a height of 11.81”, a punt of 0.79” and its featherweight of 419 g.And the Bordeaux shaped CHERRY OPTIMUM retains the timeless elegance of historic bordelaises thanks to its emblematic details including a rounded shoulder, a slightly tapered body, a punt of 0.79” and a height of 12.32”.Both the BLOSSOM and CHERRY stand out for their screwcap closure, offering convenience appreciated by consumers, facilitating access to export markets where this type of closure is often preferred. What's more, these bottles meet the weight criteria required for export, positioning them as a benchmark in the “sustainable choice” bottle category.As with any product, the packaging is an external reflection of what is inside and the brand owner's unique vision for its product. Hence the options for the packaging also play a crucial role in helping define the product’s quality and differentiation amongst competitors. For the BLOSSOM and CHERRY, wine producers have a choice of two colors. The first option is Antique Green which offers the highest ultra violet protection and is produced using new and recycled glass (cullet). And the second option is Extra White, a special glass characterized by its transparency, unique brilliance, and luster. Each option reinforces the luxury cues Saverglass customers expect, while supporting their environmental goals.Wine producers can learn more about Saverglass' innovations and newest glass bottle collections at the upcoming 2026 Unified Symposium (Booth #519) at the SAFE Credit Union Convention, Sacramento, California, on January 28-29 | 2026 Oregon Wine Symposium (Booth #138) at the Portland Convention Center, Portland, Oregon, on February 2-4 | 2026 WiVi Central Coast (Booth #225) at the Paso Robles Event Center, Paso Robles, California, on March 12For more information about Saverglass, please visit https://www.saverglass.com/en . To stay updated on coming news, follow Saverglass on Instagram @saverglassofficial, Facebook @saverglassus and LinkedIn @saverglass.About SaverglassSaverglass is a world leader in the design, production, customization, and decoration of sustainably produced high-end glass bottles for the premium and ultra-premium spirits and wine markets. We are a privileged partner of the world's leading spirits and wine brands, as well as emerging brands committed to the quality and exclusivity of their packaging.Our global network spans seven manufacturing sites and four decoration plants across three distinct operating regions, driven by leading-edge technologies, and our team's professionalism, ongoing training, and passion for excellence. www.saverglass.com About OroraSaverglass became part of the Orora Group in December 2023. Orora is a global leader in the design, manufacture and decoration of glass bottles and aluminum cans. Listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), Orora's operations span Australasia, North America, Europe and the UAE. Servicing the global beverage industry, Orora works with some of the best-known drinks brands in the world, with a network of 17 production sites across several continents. www.ororagroup.com

The Optimum Collection Teaser Video by Saverglass

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.