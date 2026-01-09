Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller Fully Supports President Trump Ordering Direct Military Strikes Against Terrorist Drug Cartels in Mexico

The following statement may be attributed to Commissioner Miller:

“Last year, I cheered President Trump's gutsy, game-changing move to brand Mexican drug cartels as foreign terrorist organizations. That stroke finally armed America to hit these criminal empires like the terrorists they are.

Today, I stand 100% behind President Trump in any decision to unleash U.S. military power against these cartels in Mexico — on land or sea — to crush their reign of terror once and for all.

These cartels flood our nation with killer drugs daily and wreck vital Texas-Mexico farm trade.

At the Texas Department of Agriculture, we work side-by-side with ranchers, producers, and Mexican officials along the border. We have witnessed the human trafficking, trespassing on private ranches, and organized crime that devastate our border economy.

Many Mexican officials privately want these cartels wiped out, but stay silent out of fear for their own lives.

These are savage terrorists profiting from addiction, agony, and anarchy. They poison our towns with fentanyl, prey on desperate migrants, bully businesses, and breed fear and corruption everywhere.

Rural Texas battles cartel chaos every day: stolen gear, smuggling trails ripping through private land, endless trespassers, and maxed-out law enforcement. This isn't some foreign headache—it's a full-on war on Texas and America.

That's why I salute President Trump's iron-clad leadership and stand ready to support him in swift, decisive military action to wipe out these terrorist cartels and defend our country.”