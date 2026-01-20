SplashBI Launches v6.1, Expanding Tahoe Platform AI Capabilities to Enable an Omnichannel Experience

With Tahoe v6.1, teams can ask questions, understand insights, and act with greater clarity.

v6.1 brings conversational insights, chart intelligence, and in-product AI guidance directly into the analytics experience.

Tahoe v6.1 empowers customers to move beyond traditional reporting and embrace AI-driven BI, powered by strong and flexible data models.” — Kiran Pasham, President and Co-Founder of SplashBI

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SplashBI today announced the release of Tahoe v6.1, a significant expansion of its unified analytics platform designed to enable an Omnichannel Experience for enterprise insights.Tahoe v6.1 allows users to ask questions, explore insights, and take action across dashboards and collaboration workflows without switching tools or losing context. The release reflects how modern Finance, HR, IT, and Operations teams work day-to-day and strengthens SplashBI’s ability to deliver insights where decisions are made.“With Tahoe v6.1, we are expanding the platform to meet users in their natural workflows,” said Venkat Ramamurthy, Chief AI Officer at SplashBI. “By embedding intelligence directly into analytics and collaboration experiences, we are making self-service analytics more intuitive, accessible, and scalable.”________________________________________Expanding the Tahoe Platform with Embedded IntelligenceTahoe v6.1 extends the SplashBI platform with new embedded capabilities powered by SplashAI . Rather than introducing standalone AI tools, SplashAI operates within the Tahoe platform to guide users, reduce friction, and support self-service across analytics workflows.This approach enables an Omnichannel analytics experience, allowing users to interact with insights across dashboards and collaboration environments such as Microsoft Teams, while maintaining enterprise-grade governance, security, and control.“Enterprise teams need insights in context, not more complexity,” said Naveen Miglani, CEO and Co-Founder of SplashBI. “Tahoe v6.1 brings intelligence directly into the analytics experience and Microsoft Teams, helping users move from insight to action with greater clarity and confidence.”________________________________________What’s New in Tahoe v6.1Tahoe v6.1 introduces the following new platform enhancements:• Analytics Co-PilotAn embedded co-pilot experience that assists users during analysis, helping streamline exploration and discovery tasks directly within dashboards.• Microsoft Teams IntegrationUsers can access conversational insights and interact with analytics directly within Microsoft Teams, extending analytics conversations into everyday collaboration workflows.• AI-Powered Chart IntelligenceCharts provide explanations of what is happening and why, enabling faster interpretation of trends and helping users focus on what matters most without leaving the dashboard.• Context-Aware DrilldownsUsers can explore underlying data and key drivers directly from chart elements, maintaining analytical flow and context.• Conversational AnalyticsUsers can ask natural language questions directly on dashboard visuals and receive contextual insights within the analytics experience.• In-Platform Help with SplashAISplashAI includes embedded help capabilities that guide users through the platform, support self-service, and assist with tasks such as navigating features and building or refining dashboards.Together, these capabilities expand the Tahoe platform to support a consistent, intelligent analytics experience across channels while aligning with how enterprise teams work today.________________________________________Strengthening Data Quality and Domain AnalyticsTahoe v6.1 also introduces enhancements that improve data reliability and deepen domain-specific analytics across the platform.• Smarter Data Quality for Reliable AnalyticsTahoe v6.1 introduces a new Data Profiling Dashboard along with machine learning-driven processes to identify and eliminate duplicate suppliers and invoices, helping teams improve data quality before analysis.• Enhanced Financial and People AnalyticsPrebuilt Financial and People Analytics have been enhanced to take advantage of Tahoe v6.1 AI capabilities, enabling richer insights while maintaining governed, enterprise-ready data models.________________________________________What’s NextSplashBI will continue to evolve the Tahoe platform with a focus on intelligent self-service, governed AI adoption, and scalable analytics experiences that support enterprise decision making.________________________________________About SplashBISplashBI is a unified analytics platform designed to deliver trusted insights across Finance, HR, Operations, and IT. Built for complex enterprise environments, SplashBI helps organizations reduce reporting complexity, promote self-service, and gain clarity from their data through prebuilt analytics, platform intelligence, and embedded AI.

