Sierra Nevada Journeys Receives 1,025 Acres of Protected Land From Feather River Land Trust, Expanding Outdoor Education

About

As an outdoor science education nonprofit, we’ve helped more than 330,000 children to explore Nature through science and fuel their own unique connections and discoveries. Most students we serve come from high-need communities across Northern Nevada and Northern California. Our mission is to deliver innovative outdoor, science-based programs for youth to foster the next generation of our community’s leaders, scientists, and stewards. We host students and teachers for residential outdoor science learning — Overnight Outdoor Learning — at our Outdoor Education Camp. Also, we host summer camps, camps for people with disabilities, and leadership development programs that include teambuilding and Social Emotional Learning. In the Reno and Sacramento areas, our science educators deliver innovative curriculum for first-through-sixth graders, teaching in the classroom and leading one-day field science expeditions. We also engage families through Family STEM Nights.