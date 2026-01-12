Sierra Nevada Journeys Receives 1,025 Acres of Protected Land From Feather River Land Trust, Expanding Outdoor Education
Sierra Nevada Journeys Receives 1,025-Acres of Protected Land From Feather River Land Trust, Doubling its Outdoor Education Camp and Expanding Conservation
The newly conserved acreage more than doubles Sierra Nevada Journeys’ existing 469-acre Outdoor Education Camp — creating one of the largest youth-centered educational landscapes in the Northern Sierra.
Feather River Land Trust acquired this scenic and biodiverse landscape — valued at $2.5 million — to safeguard it from development and ensure long-term benefit for future generations. After assessing the land’s ideal fit for outdoor learning and Sierra Nevada Journeys’ capacity to care for its ecological health, Feather River Land Trust and Sierra Nevada Journeys agreed to partner on this momentous land transfer. Feather River Land Trust holds a conservation easement on the property, permanently protecting its conservation values.
Each year, more than 10,000 students and families participate in hands-on outdoor science learning at Sierra Nevada Journeys Outdoor Education Camp, with fifth- and sixth-grade students traveling by bus with their schools from across the region — from the Bay Area and Central Valley to the Greater Sacramento Region and Northern Nevada.
“Conserving ecologically important lands in the Feather River region and connecting kids to nature is core to our mission,” said Corey Pargee, Feather River Land Trust’s Executive Director. “This property features outstanding wildlife habitat, springs, and Feather River tributaries, and we’re thrilled it will remain intact and be a place for kids to learn and explore. We’d like to thank the California Wildlife Conservation Board, the Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE), and our many supporters for providing the funding that made this acquisition possible."
For Sierra Nevada Journeys, this land transfer represents a once-in-a-generation opportunity to expand access to nature for underserved youth while advancing forest health, climate resilience, and environmental stewardship.
“This is far more than a land transaction — it’s an investment in our children and the landscapes they will inherit,” said Sean Hill, President and CEO of Sierra Nevada Journeys. “As we approach our 20th anniversary, this expansion allows us to reimagine what’s possible for hands-on, outdoor science learning in the Sierra. We’re deeply grateful for our partnership with the Feather River Land Trust, which ensures the permanent protection of an iconic Sierra landscape while opening extraordinary new opportunities for students.”
The 469-acre Camp, built in 2003, and the adjoining 1,025 acres were originally owned by Sierra Health Foundation — a private philanthropy investing in partnership and programs that improve health, racial equality, and racial justice in Northern California — as a fully accessible camp for youth. For the past 15 years (since 2010), Sierra Nevada Journeys has brought students to camp for outdoor school and hosted a variety of community partners for leadership and youth development programs.
“This gift significantly expands Sierra Nevada Journeys’ ‘living classroom,’ where students engage in science, explore how ecosystems function, and learn about climate resilience firsthand,” said Joe Schofield, Chair of the Sierra Nevada Journeys Board of Trustees. “With a clear long-term vision and a strong foundation, Sierra Nevada Journeys is excited about this next chapter of growth for our organization and new partnership opportunities. This land is a major milestone in ensuring our mission — and our impact — will flourish for generations.”
About Sierra Nevada Journeys:
Founded in 2006, Sierra Nevada Journeys is a leading outdoor science education nonprofit serving more than 30,000 youth annually across Northern California and Northern Nevada.
Adjacent to the newly gifted land is Sierra Nevada Journeys’ 469-acre Outdoor Education Camp, purchased in 2020 through a $5.57 million capital campaign. The property includes a ¾-acre pond and creek system, a 40-element challenge course, including an alpine tower and zipline, an archery range, and basketball and volleyball courts. There are 26 buildings — among them a lodge, 16 cabins, four yurts, an administration building, two outdoor amphitheaters, and an aquatics center — with modern facilities that can accommodate 240 campers. Located in Plumas National Forest, the camp is just 50 minutes northwest of Reno and two hours east of Sacramento. Most of the students who participate in Sierra Nevada Journeys’ programs come from high-need communities across Northern California and Northern Nevada.
About Feather River Land Trust:
Feather River Land Trust (FRLT) is a nonprofit organization conserving ecologically and culturally important lands and waters in the Feather River Watershed — the Sierra Nevada’s largest watershed and a source of drinking water for 27 million people. Together with willing landowners, FRLT protects clean water, wildlife habitat, open space, and beloved community places. Since 2000, FRLT has conserved more than 100,000 acres of critical headwaters and habitats in the region. Beyond protecting land, FRLT is committed to restoring people’s relationship to land and getting kids in nature. Learning Landscapes is FRLT’s local place-based conservation and education program that connects K-12 school students to natural areas and hands-on learning opportunities at “outdoor classrooms” within a short walk of school. FRLT owns and manages five nature preserves, ensuring public access to beautiful places, including the recently opened Nature Center at the Sierra Valley Preserve. Learn more about FRLT’s work at frlt.org/our-work.
Sierra Nevada Journeys and Feather River Land Trust are planning a day hike and celebration of the new property in early spring, after the winter snow melts. Both Sierra Nevada Journeys and Feather River Land Trust are nonprofit organizations supported by dedicated donors and community partners. To learn more about their work and opportunities to get involved, visit sierranevadajourneys.org/give and frlt.org.
Take a bird’s-eye view of Sierra Nevada Journeys Outdoor Education Camp, featuring 1,499 acres of immersive outdoor learning in our expanded space.
