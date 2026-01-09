Steven Adair MacDonald Named 2026 AV Preeminent Attorney by Martindale-Hubbell

Steven Adair MacDonald, San Francisco-based real estate attorney Logo of Steven Adair MacDonald’s law practice

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Steven Adair MacDonald , Managing Partner at Steven Adair MacDonald & Partners, PC in San Francisco, has been named a 2026 AV Preeminent Attorney by Martindale-Hubbell. The AV Preeminent designation is based on a confidential peer review process that evaluates attorneys for legal ability and professional ethics.Martindale-Hubbell’s AV Preeminent rating represents the highest peer rating standard within its attorney review system. The designation reflects feedback from members of the legal community who are familiar with the San Francisco real estate attorney ’s work and professional conduct.Mr. MacDonald concentrates his practice on real estate law , advising clients on a range of property-related legal matters. As Managing Partner, he oversees the firm’s legal practice while continuing to represent clients in real estate transactions and disputes.In addition to the 2026 AV Preeminent designation, Mr. MacDonald has received other professional recognitions during his career. He was named a 2025 Northern California Super Lawyer and was selected to the Northern California Super Lawyers list published in Super Lawyers Magazine from 2019 through 2022.Mr. MacDonald has also been actively involved in professional legal organizations. His prior roles include serving as a member of the Federal Bar Association from 1983 to 1989, Vice Chair of the State Bar of California Real Property Section in 2004, and Chair of the State Bar of California Landlord and Tenant Subsection from 2000 to 2001. He has additionally served as a Superior Court Pro Tem Judge.Mr. MacDonald is admitted to practice law in the State of California.The 2026 AV Preeminent designation underscores Mr. MacDonald’s continued standing within the legal community as evaluated through Martindale-Hubbell’s peer review process.

