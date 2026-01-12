SPORTIME Capital Region (Formerly SPORTIME Schenectady) Rebrands After Major Renovation, with New Site Management & Name

SPORTIME ushers in a new era for tennis, pickleball, sports, fitness and community in the New York Capital Region

Our club is designed to create a one-stop destination for adults, children and families, from first-time players and students to competitive athletes” — Bennett Schlansky, SPORTIME’s Executive VP and COO

SCHENECTADY, NY, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SPORTIME Clubs , the Tri-State area’s leading owner and operator of tennis, pickleball and sports clubs, today announced the rebranding of SPORTIME Schenectady as SPORTIME Capital Region to reflect the club’s commitment to serve the broader NY Capital Region. The announcement follows a comprehensive $5 million renovation that included reconditioned indoor tennis buildings and courts, upgraded lobby, lounge and fitness areas and locker rooms, a state-of-the-art 12,000-square-foot indoor turf field in a new air-supported structure, and more, all designed to deliver a 5-star, year-round, club experience to a wide variety of members and players.Located on Curry Road, right off the New York State Thruway, SPORTIME Capital Region is easily accessible to residents of Schenectady, Albany County, Guilderland and the surrounding areas. The club has remained open during the renovations, with an official grand-reopening celebration scheduled for January 24th. SPORTIME Capital Region employs an average of 25 year-round staff members, with that number doubling in the summer to support camp operations.“The SPORTIME Capital Region rebrand underscores our commitment to serve the entire region with state-of-the-art tennis, sports, daycare, fitness and aquatics facilities, offering best-in-class programs and services provided by expert coaches, counselors and teachers,” said Bennett Schlansky, SPORTIME’s Executive VP and COO. “Our club is designed to create a one-stop destination for adults, children and families, from first-time players and students to competitive athletes.”New Indoor Turf Field, and More“The addition of our new indoor turf-sports center will allow us to significantly expand the range of indoor sports and programs that we offer, including soccer, lacrosse, ultimate frisbee, field hockey and more,” said Robert Coleman, General Manager of SPORTIME Capital Region. “We are excited to be able to now provide turf-sports athletes from our surrounding communities a high-quality indoor space to train year-round.” The turf area is enclosed in a new air-supported structure year-round, and can be subdivided into two or more practice fields depending upon the activity.The SPORTIME Capital Region facility also features:● Six indoor, hard-surfaced tennis courts in permanent, conditioned buildings.● Eight outdoor Har-Tru, soft-surface tennis courts.● Four spacious indoor, hybrid pickleball courts in a permanent conditioned building.● Modern fitness center offering free weights, cardio equipment, resistance-training machines, and dedicated stretching and functional training areas.● An outdoor pool.● Beautiful lobby, lounge and viewing areas able to accommodate a variety of special events.● Spacious, modern locker room facilities.SPORTIME Capital Region offers members and others:● Instructional, competitive and social tennis for players of all ages and levels, including hourly and seasonal court-time rentals, SPORTIME’s proprietary Adult Tennis Kinetics (ATK) group programs and SPORTIME Bounce and Excel junior group tennis programs, all led by Sportime’s world-class coaches. SPORTIME’s coaches have a long track-record of developing competitive junior tennis athletes, with many moving on to join NCAA Division I, II and III collegiate tennis programs.● Instructional, competitive and social pickleball offerings, including court-time rentals, open-plays, leagues and clinics.● Private tennis and pickleball coaching.● Indoor turf field rentals for soccer, lacrosse, ultimate frisbee, field hockey and much more, including sports specialty camps and programs.● SPORTIME Eager Explorers, NYS licensed daycare , with before and after-school care options.● School-break tennis and sports camps, Summer Excel Tennis Camp and SPORTIME’s summer multi-sport camp, for kids pre-school through 18 years of age, including aquatics.● Private and group aquatics instruction and programming during the outdoor season.● A full lineup of group exercise classes for members, including yoga, interval training, and SilverSneakersgroup fitness classes for seniors.● Individual and group personal/athletic training, including sports-specific options.● A variety of flexible corporate and special events, and birthday party options.New Site LeadershipRobert Coleman recently joined SPORTIME Capital Region as General Manager, offering extensive experience in recreation and athletics, most recently as Director of Athletics and Recreation at the Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences. Lauren Almy was also recently promoted to Assistant General Manager. Almy, who was a competitive junior player, holds an Associate’s degree in physical education, and was an assistant coach for the Union College women’s tennis team before joining the SPORTIME team.Explains Coleman, “My team and I have three major priorities for SPORTIME Capital Region in the new year: to deliver an outstanding experience to every member and club user; to deepen our ties to the surrounding communities; and, to make SPORTIME the 'go to provider' in the Capital Region for tennis, sports, fitness, camp, day care, and more."About SPORTIMESince 1994, SPORTIME has been proud to operate the finest tennis and sports facilities in the Tri-State area. SPORTIME features 20 club locations, most recently expanded to include the iconic Port Washington Tennis Academy, now SPORTIME Port Washington, and five new standalone pickleball locations in New York and New Jersey. SPORTIME currently offers 192 indoor and outdoor tennis courts and 142 indoor and outdoor pickleball courts, as well as rinks, turf-fields, camps, gyms, padel courts, pools and more, at sites across Long Island, in NYC, in Westchester, in the NY Capital Region and in New Jersey. SPORTIME clubs are state-of-the-art, yet affordable, and feature the best tennis, pickleball, sports and camp facilities and programs, including the John McEnroe Tennis Academy (JMTA), SPORTIME Volleyball Club (VBC), SPORTIME Junior Pickleball Academy and more. SPORTIME clubs serve individuals of every age and athletic ability, 365 days a year. Learn more: www.sportimeny.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.