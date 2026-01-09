Montgomery County Council Committee Meeting on Jan. 12, 2026

MARYLAND, September 1 - For Immediate Release: Friday, January 9, 2026

Education and Culture Committee will receive updates on international enrollment and the implementation of the Antiracist Audit Action Plan at Montgomery County Public Schools

The Education and Culture (EC) Committee will meet on Monday, Jan. 12 at 9:30 a.m. to receive updates on international enrollment at Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) and on the implementation of the MCPS Antiracist Audit Action Plan.

The members of the EC Committee include Chair Will Jawando and Councilmembers Shebra Evans and Kristin Mink.

More detail on each agenda item is provided below.

Montgomery County Public Schools International Enrollment

Update: The EC Committee will receive an update on international enrollment at MCPS from representatives of the MCPS International Admissions and Enrollment Office (IAE). The office welcomes and supports international students ages seven or older who have residency within Montgomery County and have not attended school in the United States or a U.S. school system in a foreign country at any time within the past two years.

During the 2024-2025 academic year, the office welcomed more than 3,000 newcomers to MCPS and more than 1,500 newcomers in the first half of the 2025-2026 academic year. IAE staff verify student eligibility, make grade placements and school assignments and provide parents with information and resources to create a welcoming and supportive introduction to MCPS. The office also offers students and families access to food and clothing distribution, Gilchrist legal aid, Montgomery College information and immediate consultation for families with unstable housing and unaccompanied youth.

Montgomery County Public Schools Antiracist Audit Recommendations

Update: The EC Committee will receive an update on the implementation of the MCPS Antiracist Audit Action Plan. The purpose of this committee meeting is to examine the recommendations in the context of ongoing work to develop a new MCPS strategic plan.

The Antiracist Audit was conducted from Dec. 2020 through July 2022 by the Mid-Atlantic Equity Consortium, Inc. (MAEC) and provided a systemwide antiracist audit of MCPS’s practices, policies and systems. The audit includes recommendations around school culture, workforce diversity, work conditions, pre-K–12 curriculum, community relations and engagement and equity of access.

The intent of the audit was to identify ways to increase access, opportunities and equitable outcomes for every student’s academic and social-emotional wellbeing. In addition, MAEC was charged with evaluating MCPS’s efforts toward achieving racial equity across the district. The committee previously received updates on the Antiracist Audit at meetings held in Jan. 2025 and Nov. 2023.

The Committee meeting schedule may change from time to time.

