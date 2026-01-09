Three Dog Night is coming to Rhythm City Casino Davenport, Iowa

Three Dog Night is coming to Rhythm City Casino in Davenport, Iowa Rhythm City Casino Resort

DAVENPORT, IA, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Three Dog Night is coming to Rhythm City Casino in our Event Center on Saturday, February 28, 2026 at 8 PM! Tickets will be available online at https://www.rhythmcitycasino.com or at The Market at Rhythm City for $30. $40. $45, $50, and $60, plus applicable online/phone ticketing fee (this fee is waived when tickets are purchased at The Market Gift Shop inside Rhythm City Casino Resort). Tickets are on sale now!Iconic American band, THREE DOG NIGHT, now celebrating its 6th decade, boasts some of the most astonishing chart statistics in popular music with 21 consecutive Billboard Top 40 hits, including 3 #1 singles and 12 straight RIAA Certified Gold LPs. Created in 1968 by Irish-born Danny Hutton, the band was conceived with the intention of featuring three strong vocalists who can sing leads and also blend together in three-part harmony, all supported by a group of great rock musicians. This ultimately became Three Dog Night’s signature sound. The band resurrected and interpreted songs of the best new songwriters of its time including Harry Nilsson, Randy Newman, Elton John, Laura Nyro, Paul Williams and Hoyt Axton among many others. From their debut eponymous album, Three Dog Night went on to release 12 gold albums and by 1975, driven by chart-topping songs like “One” “Easy to be Hard”, “Mama Told Me (Not to Come),” “Joy to the World”, “Black and White”, “Shambala” and others, the band had sold over 50 million records.Three Dog Night continues to perform over 80 shows a year - thrilling multigenerational audiences by delivering those larger-than-life songs with customary impeccable harmonies over a hard-driving rock foundation. This year, Three Dog Night will release a new album entitled Enter, its first studio album in nearly 40 years, which once again displays the group’s eclectic taste and distinctive recording style that resulted in THREE DOG NIGHT dominating the charts for years.𝘗𝘭𝘦𝘢𝘴𝘦 𝘯𝘰𝘵𝘦, 𝘸𝘩𝘦𝘯 𝘱𝘶𝘳𝘤𝘩𝘢𝘴𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘵𝘪𝘤𝘬𝘦𝘵𝘴 𝘵𝘰 𝘰𝘶𝘳 𝘦𝘷𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘴, 𝘸𝘦 𝘥𝘰 𝘯𝘰𝘵 𝘳𝘦𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘥 𝘶𝘴𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘢 𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘳𝘥 𝘱𝘢𝘳𝘵𝘺 𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘢𝘭𝘦 𝘴𝘪𝘵𝘦. 𝘉𝘦 𝘴𝘶𝘳𝘦 𝘵𝘰 𝘱𝘶𝘳𝘤𝘩𝘢𝘴𝘦 𝘥𝘪𝘳𝘦𝘤𝘵𝘭𝘺 𝘧𝘳𝘰𝘮 𝘰𝘶𝘳 𝘸𝘦𝘣𝘴𝘪𝘵𝘦 𝘰𝘳 𝘱𝘶𝘳𝘤𝘩𝘢𝘴𝘦 𝘪𝘯 𝘱𝘦𝘳𝘴𝘰𝘯 𝘢𝘵 𝘛𝘩𝘦 𝘔𝘢𝘳𝘬𝘦𝘵.About Rhythm City Casino ResortRhythm City Casino Resort, an Elite Casino Resorts property, is located conveniently off of I-74 and I-80 and serves customers from all over the Midwest region. Rhythm City combines a Vegas-inspired casino experience with sports wagering, a 106-room hotel, first-class spa, shopping, a variety of dining options including top floor dining at Ruthie’s Steak & Seafood, live weekend entertainment in the Rhythm Room, and a 1,500-seat event center that hosts national entertainment, meetings and conventions. Visit us at 7077 Elmore Avenue, Davenport, IA.Mo Hyder, GM563-328-8000

