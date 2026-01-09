Governor Katie Hobbs Appoints Chuck Bassett to Lead Arizona Department of Insurance and Financial Institutions

Phoenix, AZ – Today Governor Katie Hobbs announced the appointment of Chuck Bassett as the Director of the Arizona Department of Insurance and Financial Institutions (DIFI) effective Monday, January 12. A veteran public policy attorney with over 30 years of experience, Bassett brings a wealth of expertise in insurance law and healthcare policy to the Department.

Bassett joins DIFI following a long tenure at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona (BCBSAZ), where he served as Vice President of Government Relations and Public Policy since 2004. In that role, he led all facets of government relations, managed BCBSAZ’s state and federal legislative affairs, and served as a key advisor to executive leadership and the board of directors on complex regulatory issues.

“Chuck Bassett is a highly respected leader with a deep understanding of Arizona’s insurance landscape and a proven track record of navigating complex policy environments,” said Governor Katie Hobbs. “His extensive experience and commitment to public service make him the ideal person to lead DIFI as we work to protect Arizona consumers and ensure a fair and stable insurance market.”

“It’s an honor to be appointed to lead the Department of Insurance and Financial Institutions, an agency I have worked with and admired my entire career,” said DIFI Director Chuck Bassett. “I look forward to working closely with the Governor’s Office, policymakers, and stakeholders to improve oversight, promote transparency, protect consumers, and ensure the state’s insurance and financial services markets remain fair, competitive, and resilient.”

Prior to his leadership at BCBSAZ, Bassett served as an Associate Attorney at Low & Childers, P.C., where he focused on insurance regulatory law. He also held legal roles in the Arizona House of Representatives, including Rules Attorney and Legal Counsel to the Rules and Ethics Committees.

Community involvement has been central to Bassett’s career. Most recently, he served on the Arizona Chamber of Commerce Health Care and Public Affairs Committee and was a member of the Arizona Society of Healthcare Attorneys. He has also been involved with the Scottsdale Chamber of Commerce, Arizonans for the Arts, and the Fiesta Bowl Committee. He holds a Juris Doctorate and a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from the University of Arizona and has been a member of the State Bar of Arizona since 1991.

Bassett succeeds Maria Ailor, who has served as Interim DIFI Director since May 2025. Governor Hobbs expresses her gratitude to Maria for stepping into the role of Interim Director to serve Arizona’s financial institutions, insurers, insurance producers, and the people of Arizona.



