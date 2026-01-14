East West Partners And Sonnenalp Hotel Create Exclusive Partnership To Offer Prima Residences At The Sonnenalp

Prima Residences At The Sonnenalp Sonnenalp Hotel Logo Sonnenalp Hotel Prima Residences Great Room Sonnenalp Hotel Spa Sonnenalp Hotel Golf Course

Four Luxury Homes in the Heart of Vail Village Combine Mountain Craftsmanship with the Legendary Service and Amenities of the Sonnenalp Hotel

We are thrilled to expand the Sonnenalp experience in partnership with East West Partners to offer 'Prima Residences at The Sonnenalp' as our team welcomes guests to their home away from home.” — Johannes Faessler, Owner of Sonnenalp Hotel

VAIL, CO, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- January 6, 2025: East West Partners , a Colorado-based developer devoted to building, selling, managing and supporting high quality real estate and life experiences, announced today a partnership with the Sonnenalp Hotel to pair its legendary service and amenities with homeownership at Prima – the rare collection of four luxury residences in the heart of Vail Village being developed in partnership with FirstBank. The only partnership of its kind between two Vail icons, the Prima Residences at the Sonnenalp will transform homeownership into a five-star experience.“East West Partners and the Sonnenalp have grown right alongside each other – and Vail – over the last 40+ years so when the vision for Prima began to unfold, it felt completely natural that we come together as neighbors and friends to create something that’s never been done before,” said Jim Telling, managing partner at East West Partners overseeing the Vail Valley. “Prima Residences at the Sonnenalp brings together two local icons for an ownership experience that is uniquely Vail.”East West Partners’ history is deeply intertwined with the development of Vail and its ski resorts, having masterminded the development of Beaver Creek and its iconic escalators back in the 1980s and Bachelor Gulch in the 1990s.What began as a small lodge in 1979, the Sonnenalp Hotel is now the beloved landmark at the center of Vail Village, a hotel synonymous with old-world charm, impeccable service and a family-run ethos rarely seen in modern hospitality. For five generations, the Faessler family has upheld this legacy – setting the gold standard for warmth, service and alpine-inspired excellence in Vail."We are thrilled to expand the Sonnenalp experience in partnership with East West Partners to offer 'Prima Residences at The Sonnenalp' as our team welcomes guests to their home away from home with the same warmth and hospitality in a new Vail location,” said Johannes Faessler, Owner of Sonnenalp Hotel. “We will continue to maintain the highest standards of hospitality and service our guests have enjoyed for over 45 years in Colorado.”Designed by 4240 Architecture and Andrea Georgopolis with ACG Interiors, Prima Residences at Sonnenalp blend contemporary sophistication with the timeless elegance of Vail’s Bavarian roots. The four two-story residences – which start at $22.5M – offer four or five bedrooms complete with spacious floor plans, stunning finishing, large outdoor terraces, private underground parking and a walkable central Vail Village location directly across the street from the Sonnenalp Hotel allowing convenient access to the hotel’s signature services and amenities including:- Heated outdoor pool and whirlpools, overlooking Gore Creek- House account privileges for seamless on-property purchases & dining- Spa and gym access- Concierge services- Priority dining reservations and in-residence room service- Ski valet services at the Gorsuch Ski Café for overflow family and guests including private ski locker- Access to the Sonnenalp Golf Club in Singletree/EdwardsIn addition, Sonnenalp will provide HOA management, residence home care and the option for rental management.“No other partnership like this exists here,” said Telling. “For those who truly know Vail, there will be no greater privilege than calling Prima Residences at the Sonnenalp home.”About East West PartnersEast West Partners is devoted to building, selling, managing and supporting high-quality real estate and life experiences with a focus on innovation, sustainability and community. Since 1986, the firm has developed and sold over $7 billion of residential and commercial real estate across the country. East West Partners is one of several companies to have received three Urban Land Institute Awards for Excellence for their projects – Beaver Creek Village in Beaver Creek, Colo.; and Union Station Neighborhood and Riverfront Park, both in Denver, Colorado. For more information on East West Partners, visit www.ewparters.com About Sonnenalp HotelSonnenalp Hotel provides an exceptional experience for travelers year-round in the heart of Vail Village,Colorado. Five generations after the family’s humble beginnings in Bavaria, the Sonnenalp in Vail, which opened in 1979, offers guests a unique blend of European charm and Rocky Mountain hospitality from its 112 elegant suites and 15 hotel rooms to its world-class dining and extensive amenities, including its own Golf Club located in Edwards. The hotel is the first LECS Certified Hotel in Colorado. Sonnenalp Hotel received One MICHELIN Key in 2024 and is a member of Leading Hotels of the World. For more information, visit https://sonnenalp.com/

