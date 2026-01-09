Commissioner Ball Delivers State of Agriculture Address

New York State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball on January 8, 2026 delivered the State of Agriculture Address at the 194th New York State Agricultural Society Annual Forum, outlining the agricultural industry’s progress in 2025 in several key priority areas. The Forum, which is traditionally the oldest and largest agricultural meeting of its kind in the State, took place at the Wegmans Conference Center in Rochester. This year’s State of Agriculture address was accompanied by a series of videos showcasing the on-the-ground impact of the State’s efforts to support the many diverse sectors of New York agriculture, including in the areas of school food, agricultural education, dairy, and environmental protections.

“We all have a shared mission, a common goal that brings us together: to uplift New York agriculture, to see it grow and thrive. It’s because of this, despite all that is going on in the background, I carry tremendous optimism for the future of our industry here in New York,” said Commissioner Ball. “With the support of our Governor, here in New York State, we are staying the course. We are working harder than ever toward our number one priority of supporting our farmers, our producers, our food businesses, and our families who rely on the food we cultivate.”

In keeping with this year’s Forum theme of “Harvesting Change,” Commissioner Ball spoke about the need for adaptation in the face of challenges that New York farmers are facing on the global, national, and local fronts. The Commissioner highlighted the progress of the State’s many programs aimed at helping industry stakeholders evolve and adapt, including through climate- and land-focused initiatives such as the Climate Resilient Farming Grant Program, the Agricultural Nonpoint Source Abatement and Control Program, and the Farmland Protection Program; and through programs aimed at helping farmers modernize their operations and remain flexible, like the Dairy Modernization Grant Program, the Aquaculture Infrastructure Grant Program, and the NYS Grown & Certified Infrastructure, Technology, Research and Development Grant Program.

Calling the 2020s “the decade of collaboration,” the Commissioner additionally emphasized the need for the agricultural community to continue working in partnership to tackle challenges and uncertainties and highlighted the many opportunities the industry has before it. This includes the State’s efforts to provide increased support for agricultural education and agricultural workforce development, ensure continued innovation and the future of the industry, and maintain its high level of environmental protection programming.

Commissioner Ball also highlighted the Department’s continued work alongside its many partners to ensure Governor Kathy Hochul’s priority of a strengthened food supply chain through several programs and initiatives, including the Nourish New York program; the Urban Farms and Community Gardens Grant Program; the Regional School Food Infrastructure Program, the Farmers’ Market Resiliency Grant Program; the Farm-to-School initiative; the 30% NYS Initiative; and the New York Food for New York Families program.

Finally, the Commissioner spoke about the Department’s ongoing activities to promote New York producers through the Taste NY and NYS Grown & Certified programs and to maintain its essential functions to protect public health and the food supply; ensure animal and plant health; and protect consumers and businesses.

A recording of the State of Agriculture speech will be made available on the New York State Agricultural Society’s YouTube channel. A transcript of the Commissioner’s remarks as prepared can be found on the Department’s website at agriculture.ny.gov/2026-state-agriculture-address.

The New York State Agricultural Society Annual Forum brought together representatives from all sectors of the agricultural industry to discuss topics that are crucial to the future of New York agriculture. This year’s forum focused on how stakeholders are adapting to policy, innovation, and market shifts in the transforming landscape of food and agriculture in New York, across the United States, and beyond.

In addition to a number of education workshops and panels throughout the day, New York State Agricultural Society honors were presented in eight categories throughout the day-long program to industry stakeholders including: Ag Promotion, Business of the Year, “Cap Creal” Communications recognition, Century and Bicentennial Farms, Distinguished Service, Farm Safety, Next Generation Farmer, and NY FFA Chapter of the Year.

About the New York State Agricultural Society

Established in 1832, the mission of the New York State Agricultural Society is to build a robust future for New York’s food, agricultural, and natural resource industries by providing networking and educational opportunities for its strongest advocates, decision-makers, and aspiring leaders. Agriculture is a major economic driver in New York State, generating more than $5 billion worth of annual economic activity statewide and providing a livelihood for residents across all 62 counties. More than 700 members of the New York State Agricultural Society strive to build a better understanding and positive working relationships with neighbors, consumers, and government leaders.