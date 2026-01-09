AHA urges MedPAC to recommend higher payment updates ahead of January meeting

The AHA Jan. 9 urged the Medicare Payment Advisory Commission to consider, during its next meeting Jan. 15-16, higher payment updates for the inpatient and outpatient prospective payment systems than those discussed in December and to examine Medicare Advantage’s role in access to care and provider financial stability. Additionally, the AHA urged MedPAC to recommend current-law updates for inpatient rehabilitation facilities, skilled nursing facilities and home health agencies. The AHA also encouraged the commission to consider recommending a higher update to physician reimbursements.

