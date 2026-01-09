Two of Texas’ Most Wanted Captured in Seguin, San Angelo

AUSTIN – Two of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted are back in custody following their recent arrests. Authorities captured Melvin Kennon in Guadalupe Co. on Jan 6, and Baldamar Martinez in Tom Green Co. on Jan. 7. A Crime Stoppers reward will not be paid in either of their arrests.

Melvin Lee Kennon, 43, a Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender, was taken into custody following a traffic stop on IH-10 in Seguin. Working off investigative information, Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Criminal Investigations Division (CID) Special Agents from San Antonio coordinated with Texas Highway Patrol (THP) Troopers to conduct the traffic stop.

In 2007, Kennon was convicted of sexual assault of a child following an incident with a 15-year-old girl and subsequently sentenced to six years of confinement. Kennon had been wanted since September 2025, after a warrant was issued for his arrest out of Wilson Co. for failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements. More information on Kennon’s capture can be found here.

Baldamar Palacio Martinez, 50, a Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender, was taken into custody in San Angelo. DPS CID Special Agents, along with San Angelo Police Department Officers, worked off investigative information to locate and arrest him at a business in the area.

In 1997, Martinez was convicted of aggravated sexual assault of a child following an incident involving a 9-year-old girl and subsequently sentenced to 20 years of confinement. He was released on parole from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) in 2015. Since 2016, Martinez had been convicted of failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements and evading arrest/detention with a vehicle. He had been wanted out of Tom Green Co. since September 2025 for failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements. More information on Martinez’s capture can be found here.

Funded by the Governor’s Public Safety Office, Texas Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards to any person who provides information that leads to the arrest of one of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Fugitives, Sex Offenders or Criminal Illegal Immigrants. In 2025, DPS and other agencies arrested 65 Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives, Sex Offenders and Criminal Illegal Immigrants, including 28 sex offenders and 13 criminal illegal immigrants – with $41,000 in rewards being paid for tips that yielded arrests.

To be eligible for cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities using one of the following three methods:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about then clicking on the link under their picture.

Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).

All tips are anonymous — regardless of how they are submitted — and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.

DPS investigators work with local law enforcement agencies to select fugitives for the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives, Sex Offenders and Criminal Illegal Immigrants Lists. You can find the current lists — with photos — on the DPS website.

Do not attempt to apprehend these fugitives; they are considered armed and dangerous.

###(HQ 2026-005)