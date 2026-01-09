Three Vero Beach Properties to Sell via Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions at Historic ‘Visions of America’ Sale

901 Jack Island Access Road 901 Jack Island Access Road 906 Seagrape Lane 906 Seagrape Lane 975 122nd Avenue Southwest

Riverfront, coastal, and countryside estates all offered in cooperation with ONE Sotheby’s International Realty

These properties reflect the extraordinary range of lifestyle opportunities available in and around Vero Beach.” — Cindy O’Dare

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Three exceptional properties spanning riverfront, barrier island, and countryside settings in Vero Beach, Florida, will sell at auction via Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions. The properties—901 Jack Island Access Road, 906 Seagrape Lane, and 975 122nd Avenue Southwest—are each listed in cooperation with Cindy O’Dare and Richard Boga of ONE Sotheby’s International Realty.

Bidding for all three residences is set to open 16 January via the firm’s online marketplace, conciergeauctions.com, and will culminate live on 27 January at Sotheby’s newly unveiled worldwide headquarters at the iconic Breuer building in New York City as part of its historic ‘Visions of America’ auction and event series, a celebration of American artistry and luxury marking America's 250th anniversary. The distinguished lineup of best-in-class real estate offerings will be auctioned alongside a curated collection of American art and luxury drawn from renowned private collections and institutions as part of a week-long celebration of American craftsmanship.

“Presenting three distinctly different properties in Vero Beach allows us to thoughtfully showcase the depth and diversity of this market in a single moment through the strength and breadth of our marketplace,” said Chad Roffers, CEO and Co-Founder of Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions. “From riverfront and coastal living to expansive countryside acreage, these Vero Beach offerings highlight the caliber of real estate that performs exceptionally well on our competitive auction platform, engaging our global buyer base and creating momentum through transparent, timely sales.”

Set on more than six acres with over 400 feet of Indian River Lagoon frontage, 901 Jack Island Access Road is an exceptional riverfront sanctuary surrounded by Jack Island State Park. Listed for $6.9 million with starting bids expected between $1.5 million and $2.75 million, the estate captures the essence of Florida’s Treasure Coast with sweeping lagoon vistas, private boat access, and direct connection to the Jack Island Preserve’s four miles of nature trails. The main residence and private guest house offer panoramic preserve and river views from nearly every room, complemented by multiple outdoor living spaces, a private pool, and extensive dock facilities. Positioned adjacent to protected state parkland, the gated retreat offers perpetual privacy and natural beauty while remaining minutes from Vero Beach, Fort Pierce Inlet ocean access, championship golf, waterfront dining, and cultural attractions. Images may be viewed online with credit to Pat Vidas and Zoltan Presents.

Located in the heart of old Riomar, 906 Seagrape Lane presents a transformed architectural masterpiece within one of Vero Beach’s most distinguished barrier island enclaves. Listed for $4.9 million with starting bids expected between $2 million and $3.25 million, the 5,252-square-foot residence blends timeless sophistication with contemporary elegance. High ceilings, white oak wood floors, and impact windows and doors define the interior, while a resort-inspired pool with retractable screens, summer kitchen, and serene tropical gardens create an ideal setting for year-round enjoyment. Steps from pristine Atlantic beaches and a short golf cart ride to Riomar Country Club and Ocean Drive shopping and dining, the property embodies refined coastal living amid oak-canopied streets and rich local history. Images may be viewed online with credit to Pat Vidas and Zoltan Presents.

Offering absolute seclusion across 133 acres, 975 122nd Avenue Southwest is a rare countryside ranch in Vero Beach’s distinguished agricultural landscape. Listed for $4.549 million with starting bids expected between $750,000 and $1.5 million, the property features a meticulously maintained 1,842-square-foot residence with three bedrooms and two bathrooms, along with a private guest studio. Covered porches overlook a two-acre stocked lake with dock, while extensive infrastructure includes a 7,000-square-foot metal building with separate entrance, multiple wells, fencing and cross-fencing, cow pens, an oak-lined paved driveway, and a 32-by-22-foot chickee hut. Minutes from world-class equestrian facilities and polo grounds, the ranch offers unparalleled tranquility and versatility. Images may be viewed online with credit to Matt Fulcher.

“These properties reflect the extraordinary range of lifestyle opportunities available in and around Vero Beach,” added O’Dare. “Whether seeking waterfront seclusion, classic barrier island elegance, or a private agricultural retreat, each residence offers something truly special, and we’re pleased to bring them to market together with Concierge Auctions.”

As part of Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions' Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, each closing will result in funding towards new homes built for families in need.

For more information, including property details, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world’s largest luxury real estate auction marketplace, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Acquired by Sotheby’s, the world’s premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Anywhere Real Estate, Inc (NYSE: HOUS), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. For Sotheby's International Realty listings and companies, Concierge Auctions provides Sotheby’s brand exclusivity as Sotheby's Concierge Auctions. Since inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and sold properties in 46 U.S. states and 35 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which funds new homes for families in need from every property the company sells. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.com.

About Sotheby’s International Realty

Sotheby's International Realty was founded in 1976 as a real estate service for discerning clients of Sotheby's auction house. Today, the company's global footprint spans more than 1,100 offices located in 86 countries and territories worldwide, including 47 company-owned brokerage offices in key metropolitan and resort markets. In February 2004, Anywhere Real Estate Inc. entered a long-term strategic alliance with Sotheby’s, the operator of the auction house. The agreement provided for the licensing of the Sotheby’s International Realty name and the development of a franchise system. The franchise system is comprised of an affiliate network, where each office is independently owned and operated. Sotheby’s International Realty supports its affiliates and agents with a host of operational, marketing, recruiting, educational and business development resources. Affiliates and agents also benefit from an association with the venerable Sotheby’s auction house, established in 1744. For more information, visit www.sothebysrealty.com.

The affiliate network is operated by Sotheby’s International Realty Affiliates LLC, and the company owned brokerages are operated by Sotheby's International Realty, Inc. Both entities are subsidiaries of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS) a global leader in real estate franchising and provider of real estate brokerage, relocation and settlement services. Both Sotheby’s International Realty Affiliates LLC and Sotheby’s International Realty, Inc. fully support the principles of the Fair Housing Act and the Equal Opportunity Act.



