Secretariat Center at Kentucky Horse Park Sees Exceptional Rehabilitation Results Using Horse Wound Care Lexington, KY

Demonstrating Measurable Improvements in Equine Recovery

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Secretariat Center, located at the iconic Kentucky Horse Park, is reporting outstanding results in the rehabilitation of retired Thoroughbred racehorses through its collaboration with Horse Wound Care, a leader in advanced equine wound healing solutions.As a world-class facility dedicated to retraining and re-homing retired Thoroughbreds, the Secretariat Center is committed to providing the highest standard of care. By incorporating Horse Wound Care’s innovative, non-invasive healing protocols into its rehabilitation program, the Center has seen accelerated wound resolution, improved tissue quality, and smoother recoveries in horses transitioning from the racetrack to new careers.Horse Wound Care combines advanced light-based therapy, with the PRF, including regenerative principles designed to support the horse’s natural healing response. This approach has proven especially beneficial for common Thoroughbred rehabilitation challenges, including lower-limb wounds, slow-healing injuries, and compromised tissue from the demands of racing.“The results we’re seeing speak for themselves,” says Anna Lowell, a representative of the Secretariat Center.“These horses arrive with a history of intense athletic performance, and supporting efficient, high-quality healing is critical to their future success. Horse Wound Care has become a valuable part of that process.”The collaboration reflects a shared mission between the Secretariat Center and Horse Wound Care: to elevate equine welfare through innovation, science-based care, and compassionate rehabilitation. With consistent use, the program has helped Thoroughbreds return to soundness more comfortably and with greater confidence as they move on to second careers in sport, pleasure, and beyond.“This partnership is incredibly meaningful,” said Sylvia Silvestri, RN, Founder of Horse Wound Care. “The Secretariat Center represents excellence in Thoroughbred aftercare, and we are honored to support their horses with technology that harnesses the body’s natural ability to heal.”As equine professionals continue to seek safer, more effective rehabilitation solutions, the success seen at the Secretariat Center underscores the growing role of advanced wound care therapies in modern horse management.About the Secretariat CenterLocated at the Kentucky Horse Park, the Secretariat Center is dedicated to retraining and re-homing retired Thoroughbred racehorses, providing them with the foundation for successful second careers while promoting responsible Thoroughbred aftercare.About Horse Wound CareHorse Wound Care specializes in advanced equine wound healing solutions designed to support faster recovery, improved tissue health, and optimal outcomes for performance and pleasure horses.For media inquiries or additional information, please contact:Horse Wound CareEmail: Sylvia@horsewoundcare.comWebsite: www.horsewoundcare.com

