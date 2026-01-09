Johnson & Johnson Continues Investing in Pennsylvania, Further Cementing the Commonwealth as a Global Leader in Life Science Innovation

The world-renowned bio pharma company will build a next generation cell therapy manufacturing site in Pennsylvania. Johnson & Johnson’s major investment is yet another example of Pennsylvania’s strong life sciences sector — a key industry in the Commonwealth’s Economic Development Strategy.

Harrisburg, PA – Today, Department of Community and Economic Development Secretary (DCED) Rick Siger celebrated plans by global health care company Johnson & Johnson to continue investing in Pennsylvania. The company plans to build a next generation cell therapy manufacturing site in Pennsylvania. This project builds on Johnson and Johnson’s long-standing and substantial presence in Pennsylvania and will create hundreds of new advanced manufacturing jobs across the Commonwealth.

“The Shapiro Administration is competing hard and promoting Pennsylvania as the best state in the country for businesses to thrive, and we’re thrilled that Johnson & Johnson is continuing to invest in our Commonwealth,” said Secretary Siger. “Pennsylvania is a national leader in the biotech and life sciences industry, offering companies a strategic location, world-class research infrastructure, and a highly skilled workforce. The Shapiro Administration looks forward to our continuing work with Johnson & Johnson as they grow and succeed here in the Commonwealth.”

The global health care company is focused on Innovative Medicine and MedTech solutions, guided by its purpose to profoundly impact health for humanity. Johnson & Johnson, which employs over 138,000 people worldwide, employs thousands of highly skilled people at numerous sites in Pennsylvania, including research and development, and manufacturing facilities.

“Our investment in a next generation cell therapy manufacturing facility in Pennsylvania builds on Johnson & Johnson’s 140-year legacy as an American innovation engine tackling the world’s toughest healthcare challenges,” said Joaquin Duato, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Johnson & Johnson. “The new facility will increase our already significant footprint in the Commonwealth, adding U.S.-based jobs to manufacture cutting edge medicines for patients.”

The Johnson & Johnson investment in Pennsylvania is another example of the continued growth of Pennsylvania’s biotech ecosystem. Life sciences companies like Eurofins, Apozeal Pharmaceuticals, B. Braun, and GSK have announced major expansions in Pennsylvania, bringing new jobs and R&D investments into the Commonwealth.

Pennsylvania’s life sciences sector is a national powerhouse, employing over 100,000 people across nearly 3,100 companies and world-renowned research institutions. Over the past five years, Pennsylvania researchers and companies have secured over 10,700 new life sciences patents — the fourth-highest total in the country.

Since taking office, the Shapiro Administration has secured over $35.9 billion in private sector investments, creating more than 18,800 jobs.

Pennsylvania’s Business Climate and Growing Economy is Getting National Recognition

Pennsylvania is the only state in the Northeast with a growing economy, according to a report from Axios based on analysis done by Moody’s Analytics Chief Economist Mark Zandi. This latest recognition builds on growing evidence that Pennsylvania’s economy is strong, competitive, and on the rise.

Recently, Area Development ranked Pennsylvania among the top 20 "Best States for Business" — the only Northeastern state to make the list — and placed the Commonwealth in the top 10 for "Site Readiness Programs."

Site Selection Magazine has named Pennsylvania one of the top business climates in the nation. The Commonwealth is 11th in the 2025 Business Climate Rankings, up seven spots from last year.

New data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows that Pennsylvania ranks among the top states in the nation for five-year new business survival, underscoring the strength and resilience of the Commonwealth's economy under Governor Shapiro's leadership.

