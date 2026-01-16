DOSF-UK and Duke of Shomolu Productions, in Conjunction with Elesin Production, Present Kashimawo in London

Kashimawo, staged in London by Duke of Shomolu Productions, is a powerful, spiritual retelling of MKO Abiola’s legacy, blending history, culture and destiny.

Our lives are preordained before we come into this world, Kashimawo speaks to that reality, the spirituality around blindness, around leadership, around sacrifice, and around national destiny.” — Joseph Edgar

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- DOSF-UK and Duke of Shomolu Productions , in conjunction with Elesin Production, successfully staged the original theatrical masterpiece Kashimawo in London, delivering a spiritually rich, culturally profound, and emotionally gripping retelling of the life and legacy of Chief Moshood Kashimawo Olawale Abiola.Directed by renowned theatre scholar Professor Rasaki Ojo Bakare, Kashimawo is an original stage play inspired by the life and legacy of Chief Moshood Kashimawo Olawale Abiola (MKO Abiola), the undisputed hero of Nigeria’s democratic struggle.The production explores his journey through a mystical, symbolic and spiritual lens, blending history, tradition, faith, leadership and destiny into one unforgettable narrative.Far from being a conventional political biography, Kashimawo examines the contradictions between traditional African spirituality and organised religion, the burden of leadership, the price of steadfastness, and the painful realities of generational sacrifice. Through poetic dialogue, African proverbs, evocative music and choreography, the play confronts themes of destiny, morality, power, loss, and national memory.Audience reactions in London were emotional and intense. Several viewers were visibly moved to tears, including members of the Abiola student community and diaspora groups who saw their own histories reflected on stage.“This was not just a play. It was a spiritual experience,” said Edgar, Founder and Director of Finance, Duke of Shomolu Productions.“Kashimawo touched raw nerves. You could feel the silence, the tears, the reflection in the hall. Our philosophy is simple: tell the story first, not commercial, not distracted. Come, listen, watch, and go home with the lesson.”The production also highlighted the tragic symbolism of children dying before birth, leadership failures, and the painful contradictions of a nation torn between faith, culture, and power. Characters were portrayed not merely as historical figures, but as spiritual beings navigating predestined paths.“Our lives are preordained before we come into this world,” Edgar added.“Kashimawo speaks to that reality — the spirituality around blindness, around leadership, around sacrifice, and around national destiny.”Duke of Shomolu Productions remains committed to using theatre as a vehicle for historical preservation, cultural education and moral reflection. The company’s artistic philosophy rejects commercial distraction in favour of storytelling purity.“We do not use empty glamour. We do not use ‘dumb faces.’ We sell history using theatre,” Edgar explained.“This production aligns perfectly with our vision and our brand — to remind younger Nigerians that we were once a proud people, with strong leaders, values, and identity.”Kashimawo also reinforces the importance of cultural exchange, diaspora storytelling, and intergenerational dialogue. It allows young Nigerians in the diaspora to encounter their history not through textbooks, but through emotion, rhythm, spirituality and performance.The play follows the mystical journey of a young visionary who rises from humble beginnings in Nigeria to become an international figure whose philanthropy and courage transformed countless lives. His fight for democracy, though unfinished, ignited a socio-political revolution whose echoes still shape Nigeria today.With infectious melodies, breathtaking choreography and a soul-stirring narrative, Kashimawo invites audiences to marvel, think, sing, dance, and reflect — while immersing themselves in African wisdom, spirituality and resilience.The London production was proudly supported by a diverse group of corporate and individual sponsors, including: First Bank, Datamelon, Fidelity Bank UK,Utobabiwa Shoes, Kola Adeshono and several dedicated individual patrons. Their support reflects a growing belief in theatre as a vital tool for cultural preservation and social education.Despite the success of the London performance and strong audience reception, Duke of Shomolu Productions notes that international cultural institutions are yet to formally engage the production.“We reached out to organisations such as the British Council and others, but so far there has been no formal approach,” Edgar said.“Yet the audience response tells us clearly — this story must travel further.”About KashimawoKashimawo is an original stage play by Duke of Shomolu Productions, inspired by the life of Chief MKO Abiola. It is directed by Professor Rasaki Ojo Bakare and produced under the artistic leadership of Edgar.The play delivers:- A mystical journey into African spirituality- A reflection on leadership and destiny- A tribute to Nigeria’s democratic struggle- A call for remembrance, responsibility and renewalKashimawo leaves audiences inspired, empowered, and mesmerised by the enduring legacy of a true African renaissance.In continuation of the vision, Edgar, also announced two new offerings in August 2026 at the Shaw Theatre in London.Zik - which showcases yhe life of the great African Statesman Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe and Obey which highlights the life and times of the musical legend Chief Commander Ebenezer ObeyZik is written and directed by Dr Erojikwe Okechukwu and Obey by Emmanuel Adejumo.

