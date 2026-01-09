Cosmetic Laser Dermatology Introduces the Skinspan Roadmap, a New Approach to Long-Term Skin Health

Graph showing how Skinspan delays visible signs of aging

Cosmetic Laser Dermatology launches the Skinspan Roadmap, a new framework for long-term skin health focusing on protection, rejuvenation, and regeneration.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cosmetic Laser Dermatology announced the launch of the Skinspan Roadmap, a new framework designed to help patients preserve healthy, resilient skin over time. The Skinspan Roadmap moves beyond traditional approaches that focus on treating individual cosmetic concerns and instead introduces a long-term view of skin health that evolves with age, lifestyle, and environment.

The Skinspan Roadmap is based on recently published peer-reviewed research developed by Monica Boen, MD, and Sabrina Fabi, MD, board-certified dermatologists at Cosmetic Laser Dermatology. Their research introduces the concept of skinspan, which reflects the period of life during which skin remains healthy, balanced, and biologically resilient, analogous to healthspan, which measures the years lived in good health.

Rather than reacting to visible changes as they appear, the Skinspan Roadmap encourages proactive, continuous care. It provides a clear structure that helps patients understand how daily habits, medical-grade skincare, and in-office treatments work together to support skin health across decades.

The roadmap is organized into three intuitive stages. The first focuses on protection and prevention, emphasizing sun protection, topical skincare, and lifestyle choices as the foundation for long-term skin health. The second stage centers on rejuvenation and repair, incorporating laser skin resurfacing and light and energy-based treatments to address changes in skin texture, tone, and firmness that develop over time. The third stage looks toward regeneration, highlighting emerging therapies that support the skin’s natural renewal processes as scientific evidence advances.

By framing skin care as a long-term strategy rather than a series of one-time treatments, the Skinspan Roadmap offers clarity in an increasingly complex aesthetic model. It helps patients make informed decisions while reinforcing the importance of consistency, education, and continuity of care.

The Skinspan Roadmap is now integrated into consultations at Cosmetic Laser Dermatology, where personalized plans are developed based on skin type, environmental exposure, lifestyle factors, and individual goals. Each plan balances immediate skin improvement with long-term preservation to support skin health.

With the introduction of the Skinspan Roadmap, Cosmetic Laser Dermatology continues to advance a research-driven, patient-focused approach to skin care that aligns medical science with real-world application.

About Cosmetic Laser Dermatology

Cosmetic Laser Dermatology is a nationally recognized dermatology practice known for its leadership in advanced skin treatments, clinical research, and patient-centered care. The practice combines innovation and medical expertise to deliver thoughtful, long-term solutions for skin health. For more information, visit CLDerm.com or call 858.943.2113.

