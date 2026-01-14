Dr. Nitesh Ratnakar Achieves Board Recertification in Gastroenterology from the American Board of Internal Medicine

Dr. Nitesh Ratnakar

ELKINS, WV, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Nitesh Ratnakar has successfully passed the rigorous recertification examination and has been awarded Board Recertification in Gastroenterology by the American Board of Internal Medicine (ABIM).This recertification recognizes Dr. Ratnakar expertise, dedication, and commitment to the highest standards of patient care in the diagnosis and management of disorders of the digestive system, including the esophagus, stomach, intestines, liver, pancreas, and biliary tract. This board recertification demonstrates mastery of current clinical knowledge and best practices in the field."I am deeply honored to have earned this recertification," said Dr. Ratnakar. "It reflects years of rigorous training, clinical experience, and an unwavering dedication to providing compassionate, evidence-based care to patients facing gastrointestinal health challenges. I look forward to continuing to serve my community with the highest level of expertise."Dr. Ratnakar practices at West Virginia Gastroenterology & Endoscopy, where he specializes in all aspects of digestive and liver health, including advanced endoscopic procedures, inflammatory bowel disease, liver disease, colorectal cancer screening, colonoscopy and upper endoscopy. Patients and colleagues alike benefit from his thorough approach and focus on personalized digestive health solutions.The American Board of Internal Medicine is one of the most respected certifying bodies in the United States, and board recertification in Gastroenterology signifies that a physician has met rigorous standards of knowledge, skill, and ongoing professional development.For more information about Dr. Ratnakar’s practice or to schedule an appointment, please contact:West Virginia Gastroenterology & Endoscopy55 Chenoweth Creek Road, Elkins, WV 26241304-637-2360About the American Board of Internal Medicine (ABIM)The ABIM certifies internists and subspecialists who demonstrate the knowledge, clinical judgment, and skills essential for the delivery of excellent patient care. Board-certified physicians voluntarily meet the highest standards in their specialty.

