Javelin Sciences Becomes the First U.S. Laboratory to Offer Testing for SARS-CoV-2 Spike Protein in Serum and Exosomes

BURTON, MI, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Javelin Sciences , a pioneering certified biotechnology laboratory specializing in advanced diagnostics and custom peptide solutions, today announced the launch of the nation's first commercially available clinical test for the direct detection and quantification of free-circulating SARS-CoV-2 spike protein in human blood.This groundbreaking assay represents a major advancement in post-pandemic monitoring, enabling clinicians and researchers to measure the actual presence of the viral spike protein—the key component responsible for SARS-CoV-2 cell entry—rather than relying solely on antibody responses or nucleic acid detection.Unlike widely available antibody tests that measure the body's immune reaction to the spike protein (offered by major labs since 2020), Javelin Sciences' innovative direct antigen assay identifies and quantifies the spike protein itself in circulation. This provides critical insights into potential persistent viral components, vaccine-related protein shedding, or ongoing exposure risks, particularly relevant for long COVID research, immunocompromised patients, and personalized health protocols."While antibody testing has been invaluable for assessing immunity, direct spike protein detection opens a new chapter in understanding SARS-CoV-2's lingering effects on the human body," said Alan Morrison, Founder and CEO of Javelin Sciences. "We are proud to be the first U.S. lab making this advanced testing accessible, empowering physicians, researchers, and universities with precise, actionable data to inform treatment and monitoring decisions."Key features of the new test include:High-sensitivity detection of full-length and truncated spike protein variantsQuantitative results for tracking levels over timeRapid turnaround with results in 5–7 business daysAvailable nationwide via physician order or our partnersThe assay builds on Javelin Sciences' expertise in peptide engineering and secure biotech consulting, serving clinical, research, and defense partners. This launch complements the company's existing portfolio, including custom peptide injectables and topicals.Javelin Sciences is committed to rigorous, peer-reviewed methodologies and operates under strict CLIA/COLA standards to ensure accuracy and reliability.Testing is now available. For more information or to order, visit www.javelinsciences.com or contact info@javelinsciences.com.About Javelin SciencesJavelin Sciences is a U.S.-based leader in precision biotechnology, offering custom peptide engineering, advanced diagnostic testing, and secure consulting for clinical, research, and defense applications. Focused on innovation and confidentiality, the company delivers mission-critical solutions backed by validated science.

