Saskatchewan Adds Over 15,000 Jobs in 2025

January 9, 2026

Statistics Canada recently released their annual labour force numbers which demonstrate that Saskatchewan's labour market experienced another strong year with continued low unemployment and consistent job growth.

In 2025, Saskatchewan's economy created 15,200 jobs. The province also had the lowest annual unemployment rate among provinces at 5.2 per cent, well below the national average of 6.8 per cent. Saskatchewan was the only province to record a decline in unemployment rate compared to 2024.

"In 2025, Saskatchewan continued to experience strong job growth and low unemployment rates, this is the direct result of the strength of industry and employers, and the increasing opportunities available in Saskatchewan," Immigration and Career Training Minister Eric Schmalz said. "Our government is committed to ensuring this growth continues into 2026 and that Saskatchewan remains the best province in Canada to live, work, and raise a family."

In 2025 Saskatchewan saw all time historical highs with:

510,600 people in full-time employment;

617,400 people employed; and

651,200 people in the labour force.

Saskatchewan had the highest employment rate at 63.9 per cent and the second highest labour force participation amongst provinces at 67.4 per cent. Saskatchewan's two biggest cities also saw growth this year. Compared to 2024, Saskatoon's employment was up 4,000, an increase of 2.0 per cent, and Regina's employment was up 6,500, an increase of 4.5 per cent.

Industries that saw the largest job gains from 2024 were health care and social assistance up 9,000, construction which increased by 5,000, and agriculture increased by 1,600.

The province continues to see economic growth in other areas. In 2025 Saskatchewan ranked first amongst provinces for growth in urban housing starts (January to November) and second in the value of building permits and new motor vehicle sales (January to October).

This economic growth is backed by the Government of Saskatchewan's Building the Workforce for a Growing Economy: The Saskatchewan Labour Market Strategy, a roadmap to build the workforce needed to support Saskatchewan's strong and growing economy, and Securing the Next Decade of Growth: Saskatchewan's Investment Attraction Strategy, a plan to increase investment in the province and to further advancing Saskatchewan's Growth plan goal of $16 billion in private capital investment annually.

