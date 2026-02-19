Choice IoT Expands Network Reach with Strategic Partnerships Across Major U.S. Carriers and a Multi Carrier SIM

In addition to T-Mobile Choice IoT signed strategic contracts with Verizon and AT&T to offer solution providers all three major U.S. carriers in one platform.

SYOSSET, NY, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Choice IoT, a leading innovator in Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity solutions, today announced groundbreaking strategic partnerships with Verizon and AT&T , building on its existing collaboration with T-Mobile. These alliances position Choice IoT as a comprehensive provider of multi-carrier IoT services, empowering businesses with seamless, reliable connectivity across the nation's top networks.The partnerships underscore Choice IoT's commitment to delivering versatile and resilient IoT connectivity solutions in an increasingly connected world. By integrating Verizon's robust 5G infrastructure and AT&T's expansive coverage, Choice IoT enhances its offerings to include unparalleled redundancy and performance. This expansion complements the company's longstanding relationship with T-Mobile, creating a trifecta of carrier options that cater to diverse industry needs, from smart cities and industrial automation to healthcare and logistics.Along with this, Choice IoT launched its flagship Multi Carrier IoT SIM , a cutting-edge technology designed to dynamically switch between carriers for optimal connectivity. The Multi-Carrier SIM card leverages intelligent algorithms to select the best available network in real-time, minimizing downtime and ensuring mission-critical data transmission. "Our Multi Carrier IoT SIM is more than just hardware—it's a gateway to future-proof connectivity," said Darren Sadana, CEO of Choice IoT. "With Verizon and AT&T now on board alongside T-Mobile, we're offering enterprises a complete suite of IoT connectivity solutions that prioritize flexibility, security, and scalability, all on our award-winning CAMP platform, powered by AI. THe Multi Network SIM offers Verizon, T-Mobile and AT&T all on one platform alongside global IoT connectivity across 400 carriers in a 190 countries."This move comes at a pivotal time as global IoT adoption surges, with projections estimating over 75 billion connected devices by 2030. Choice IoT's multi-carrier approach addresses common pain points such as coverage gaps, high latency, and vendor lock-in. Businesses can now deploy IoT devices with confidence, knowing they have access to the combined strengths of three major U.S. carriers: Verizon's enterprise-grade security, AT&T's nationwide footprint, and T-Mobile's innovative 5G spectrum.The partnerships also open doors to advanced features like edge computing integration and enhanced data analytics. For instance, Choice IoT's platform now supports Verizon's MEC (Multi-Access Edge Computing) for low-latency applications, while AT&T's IoT management tools streamline device provisioning. T-Mobile's contributions further bolster this ecosystem with cost-effective plans tailored for high-volume deployments. Industry analysts have praised the announcement.

