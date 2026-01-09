Governor Abbott Announces Latest Slate Of Appointments

TEXAS, January 9 - January 9, 2026 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

This week, Governor Greg Abbott selected multiple qualified candidates to serve on behalf of Texans.

Aerospace and Aviation Advisory Committee – Governor Abbott appointed Col. Omar A. Perea for a term set to expire on September 1, 2027. The Committee assists in the state’s economic development efforts to recruit and retain aerospace and aviation jobs and investments in Texas.

Commissioner of Insurance - Governor Abbott appointed Amanda Crawford for a term set to expire on February 1, 2027.

Small Business Assistance Advisory Task Force - Governor Abbott reappointed Eduardo Contreras, Lisa Fullerton, and Omar Veliz for terms set to expire June 14, 2027. The Task Force advises and assists the Governor, Lieutenant Governor, and Speaker of the House with issues relating to small businesses and provides information to the public.

Texas Agriculture Finance Authority – Governor Abbott appointed Nelda Barrera, Colby McClendon, and Scott Frazier to the Texas Agriculture Finance Authority for terms set to expire on January 1, 2027. Additionally, the Governor appointed Zachary Davis, Justin Tucker, and Tommy Henderson to the authority for terms set to expire on January 1, 2028. The Authority is created to provide financial assistance for the expansion, development, and diversification of production, processing, marketing, and export of Texas agricultural products.

Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs - Governor Abbott reappointed Kenny Marchant and Ajay Thomas for terms set to expire on January 1, 2031.

Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board - Governor Abbott appointed Darryl Heath and Colt McCoy and reappointed Ashlie Thomas for terms set to expire on August 31, 2031. The Board provides leadership and coordination for the Texas higher education system.

Texas Pharmaceutical Initiative Governing Board - Governor Abbott appointed Jason LaFond for a term set to expire on February 1, 2027. The Board is tasked with developing a business plan to provide cost effective drugs and other medical supplies for the public employee sector.

Texas State Affordable Housing Corporation Board of Directors – Governor Abbott named Lemuel Williams, Jr. as chair, appointed David Lewis and reappointed Valerie Vargas Cardenas to the Board for terms set to expire on February 1, 2031. The Board oversees the provision of affordable housing for low-income Texans.